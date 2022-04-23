4245 Wyncliff Avenue: An infill project brings new construction to Stratford Hills

Looking to buy a house in the City of Richmond and finding it tougher than expected? You’re not alone. With inventory low and demand high, closing the deal on the perfect urban house in today’s market can be frustrating.

Unfortunately, fixing the problem isn’t simply a matter of accelerating large-scale development projects. Unlike suburban developers and builders, companies that focus on urban sites rarely have the option to buy large parcels of land for expansive new communities.

Instead, they’re increasingly turning to small infill projects within established, popular neighborhoods throughout the city – and not just because the land’s available.

“One thing I’ve learned is that ‘location, location, location’ is still the most important rule in real estate,” said Greg Shron, chief operating officer and cofounder of Richmond-based Center Creek Homes. “From a business strategy perspective, inherently desirable infill locations in vibrant, urban communities will be the safest and most prudent investments.”

Infill projects also offer sustainability benefits.

“Expanding the developed footprint strains infrastructure and places a much greater demand on natural and built environments,” Shron said. “The beautiful thing about infill is that the stuff’s already there. People can walk down a sidewalk that has been there for 100 years. It’s a very different ripple effect, compared to the suburban and exurban experience.”

In the past three years, Center Creek has built approximately 50 infill homes in a variety of Richmond’s neighborhoods, and its pace is accelerating.

One of the company’s most recent projects is renovating a midcentury home and building a Modern Farmhouse-style house next to it on a 1½-acre parcel in South Richmond’s Stratford Hills neighborhood.

“We looked at the property two years ago and said, ‘We can figure out a way to add a house to it,’” said Dan Magder, Center Creek’s CEO and cofounder. “We have a relative advantage because of Greg’s architectural vision and knowledge of what can fit in terms of zoning.”

Renovating the existing home – a low-slung, 1,658-square-foot Ranch built in 1959 – entailed expanding the kitchen and reconfiguring the floorplan to an open-concept one to match contemporary homebuyers’ preferences.

“We also consolidated the house’s three bedrooms to two with a comfortable master suite, and we incorporated another bedroom with a bath and larger closets in the full walkout basement,” Shron said.

Overall, the project was fairly straightforward. The renovated and expanded house now has 2,628 square feet of living space. Subdividing the parcel was a little more complicated.

“When we first saw the listing, we knew the property was just shy of the width necessary to get two lots in,” Shron said. “I believed we could take advantage of an obscure zoning provision allowing a 10 percent lot width buffer, but zoning turned us down. So we ended up buying a tiny sliver from the next-door neighbor and got the width we needed that way.”

Shron designed the new home in the Modern Farmhouse style because it fit in well with the neighborhood’s wooded, rolling hills and curbless streets.

“It has a little bit of a ‘country living in the city’ feel,” Shron said.

The new house will have 2,700 square feet of living space.

“Our homes range from 1,400 to 3,200 square feet, so this infill project is roughly in the middle of our range,” Shron said.

Construction recently began on the new home, and Magder said he anticipated it listing in the high $700,000s when finished. In the meantime, the existing home went under contract within a week of listing in late March.

“We had multiple contracts,” said Marianne Donahue, a real estate agent with Long & Foster and the listing agent for both of the Wyncliff infill properties. “It went nicely over list, which you would expect.”

She added: “Boomers are getting older, and Ranch-style houses that offer one-floor living are more desirable than ever now.”

The property’s asking price was $625,000.

Given the city’s low housing inventory, infill projects will continue to grow, Donahue said.