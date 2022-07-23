A block’s transformation: A husband and wife take on a project close to home

A husband-and-wife team are ramping up work on an infill development slated to bring 10 new homes to Richmond’s Union Hill neighborhood. The mix of attached and detached single-family properties will occupy the 2300 block of Carrington Street, as well as portions of the 900 block of Pink Street and the 1000 block of Russell Street.

Amanda Seibert, cofounder and managing partner of Nest Builders Development Co., oversees design and construction for the project while Dave Seibert, a real estate agent with Long & Foster, is handling marketing and sales.

It’s the biggest project the couple has undertaken so far, and the ability to work on a large, blank canvas appealed to them.

“This is one of the largest spans of vacant land in the area, and it gives us the opportunity to do something special,” Amanda said.

The project also happens to be close to home – the Seiberts built their own Queen Anne-style house in the 2300 block of Carrington Street in 2017. They began assembling the 12 parcels of land before that, though. Their most recent purchase closed 18 months ago.

“We reconfigured several lot lines,” Amanda said. “It’s essentially the whole block.”

In addition to building their own house, the Seiberts also rehabbed the Italianate duplex next door. Their other projects include rehabs and new-construction homes in Fairmount, Church Hill and the city’s North Side.

Sizes for the 10 new houses will range from 1,600 to 2,500 square feet, and their exteriors will include features drawn from the Italianate, Federal and Modern styles.

“We try to mimic styles of homes frequently found within the neighborhood, while also adding modern elements to create somewhat of a timeless architectural style,” Amanda said. “It’ll be a good mix.”

Inside, the houses will feature 10-foot ceilings and offer extensive storage. “The finishes will be an upgrade from most houses in the area,” Amanda said.

The Seiberts currently have two of the 10 houses under construction, and they anticipate finishing them by late August. One of the homes is already under contract, but the Seiberts haven’t started marketing the properties yet.

“We’ll probably wait until the second house is complete before marketing it,” Dave said.

The unsold house currently under construction will probably go on the market with a sales price in the $600,000s, in line with the one that’s already under contract, Dave said.

He added: “The market’s too volatile right now to know what the other prices will be.”

The Seiberts plan to start construction on two more homes in the fall, with another scheduled to break ground next spring.

Amanda said she expects sales to be swift, once the houses are on the market.