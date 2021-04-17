A2: Townhomes in a novel location offer an ‘urban but private’ lifestyle

Don’t expect many of them to be as large-scale as A2, though. Having to buy a number of parcels from multiple owners – the most likely scenario – makes the undertaking a lot tougher.

“A lot of stuff came together for us on this project,” White said.

Townhome stats and sales

Meyer was A2’s investor and developer, and his company built the townhomes. Construction began in March 2017, and it wrapped up a year later.

Working on the relatively small site posed the greatest challenge, from a builder’s perspective.

“It was very tight,” Meyer said. “We had to phase things in such a way that we could have all the materials we needed on hand and still get around the site.”

Each of the six townhomes has a one-car garage and a flex room on the first level; two bedrooms, a common bath and a laundry on the second level; and an open-plan living area with a powder room and a kitchen that leads out onto a portico balcony on the third level.

A dumbwaiter runs from the garage to the kitchen.