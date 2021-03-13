Aspen Grove: Contemporary-style living at an attractive price point

These days, homebuyers can borrow money at record-low interest rates. When John A. Nolde Jr. and his business partner, the late Milton Kusterer, set out to build a 36-home development in western Henrico County in 1980, homebuyers’ prospects weren’t as sunny.
“People were paying 15 to 16 percent interest,” Nolde said.
It wasn’t easy for homebuilders, either.
“The prime rate got to 21½ percent,” Nolde said. “We were paying prime-plus for construction money.”
Nonetheless, Nolde and Kusterer pushed on with their plans for Aspen Grove, which is located near the intersection of Three Chopt and Pemberton roads.
Another developer’s plans to build townhomes on the site had fallen through, but Nolde and Kusterer bought it with the intention of adding single-family, freestanding homes to the mix.
“It was zoned for zero lot lines, which meant we could have one side of each single-family house sitting on the lot line,” Nolde said. “The other side was a side yard. That was pretty new, at the time.”
By the time Nolde and Kusterer finalized their plans for Aspen Grove (the name came from the original developer), the majority of the homes were single-family, with only a few attached homes.
“We started putting in the roads, sewer and water in the early spring of 1981, and we started building homes four or five months later,” Nolde said.
By late December, Nolde and Kusterer had built three model homes – two attached homes and a freestanding home – and homebuyers got their first look at the builders’ vision for the community.
Some of them may have been surprised.
“The houses were Contemporary,” with casement windows and composite wood siding, Nolde said. “It wasn’t the typical architecture you’d see in Richmond back then. Milton had a knack for doing things out of the ordinary.”
The Colonial Revival style, with its symmetrical red-brick facades and white-columned porches, had dominated Richmond’s architectural landscape for more than a half-century. That began to shift in the later half of the 20th century, albeit slowly.
Despite its diminutive size, Aspen Grove played a role in that transition.
Nolde and Kusterer eventually offered five different models, including two with traditional interiors. The other three, with open and vaulted areas, sold better, Nolde says.
Sizes in the community ranged from 1,264 to 1,465 square feet.
“Everybody had a storage room and deck off the back,” Nolde said.
Construction went quickly in the development, and Nolde and Kusterer finished homebuilding by 1983.
“We were totally out of there in 25 months, which was pretty quick, considering the interest rates,” Nolde said.
To incentivize buyers, Nolde and Kusterer “bought their loans down,” meaning the business partners paid some of the buyers’ interest up front, thereby reducing their interest rate from 16½ to 12 percent.
“That was still high,” Nolde said. “But everybody who was building houses did that because you had no choice.”
Aspen Grove’s target buyers were young singles and young couples, although empty nesters were among the early buyers.
“One woman, who was about 65 years old, bought a house because it reminded her of her home in Colorado,” Nolde said.
Homes in Aspen Grove come on the market rarely these days, and when they do, they tend to sell quickly.
“In the last 12 months, there have been two transactions,” said Wally Hughes, an associate broker with Re/MAX Commonwealth. “One house sold for $220,000 after 12 days on the market. The other sold for $250,000 after six days.”
Hughes represented the seller of the second house, which received eight offers, from its list price of $230,000 to $250,000.
One of Aspen Grove’s major attractions for homebuyers is the same as it was when the neighborhood was new: price point.
“It’s so hard to find anything in that $200,000 range that’s not a townhome,” Hughes said.