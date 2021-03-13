Aspen Grove: Contemporary-style living at an attractive price point

These days, homebuyers can borrow money at record-low interest rates. When John A. Nolde Jr. and his business partner, the late Milton Kusterer, set out to build a 36-home development in western Henrico County in 1980, homebuyers’ prospects weren’t as sunny.

“People were paying 15 to 16 percent interest,” Nolde said.

It wasn’t easy for homebuilders, either.

“The prime rate got to 21½ percent,” Nolde said. “We were paying prime-plus for construction money.”

Nonetheless, Nolde and Kusterer pushed on with their plans for Aspen Grove, which is located near the intersection of Three Chopt and Pemberton roads.

Another developer’s plans to build townhomes on the site had fallen through, but Nolde and Kusterer bought it with the intention of adding single-family, freestanding homes to the mix.

“It was zoned for zero lot lines, which meant we could have one side of each single-family house sitting on the lot line,” Nolde said. “The other side was a side yard. That was pretty new, at the time.”