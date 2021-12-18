Bacova: A masterplanned community in Short Pump continues to grow, with a nod to its history

Lawrence Liesfeld has developed more than 800 home sites in Greater Richmond. So, when he considered developing a 30-acre tract of land in western Henrico County 10 years ago, it should have been a straightforward process. This time, though, was different.

Liesfeld’s father, Charles Liesfeld, had purchased the land in 1960 and moved his family there in 1965. The Liesfelds ran it as a working farm until 2006, a year before the senior Liesfeld died. “We kept the cows on the farm until 2013,” Liesfeld said.

By then, Liesfeld had made the hard decision to have the land rezoned and subdivided for an infill development. “I hated to see my home place gone,” he said. “But the land near the farm was rapidly developing into a suburban area, and it didn’t make sense to have a farm in the suburbs. So it was time to move on and develop the land.”

At the same time as Liesfeld was beginning the process of developing the site, another developer was assembling parcels in the area with big plans.