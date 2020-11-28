Banyan Cove: Magnolia Green tees up a new, custom-built neighborhood

The minimum size for a one story-home in Banyan Cove is 2,750 square feet, and the minimum for a two-story home is 3,000 square feet. Several of the builders say they expect some of their homes to exceed 6,000 square feet.

Lot sizes in Banyan Cove are approximately 0.39-acre.

Starting prices will range from $600,000 to $800,000, depending on the builder, and climb to more than $1 million.

Each of the six builders has at least three homes under construction, including a model home in a “model court” in the community.

“The model court will be complete soon, and we’ll have showings for people who want to visit all the builders’ homes in one area,” Atkins said.

Pre-sales started last summer, and sales have been strong, with 13 lots sold so far.

“We’re seeing a lot of people looking to build their next home with more customization, including outdoor living spaces as well as interior spaces for home offices and home schooling,” said Jeff Tunstall, president of PerrinCrest Custom Homes.