Banyan Cove: Magnolia Green tees up a new, custom-built neighborhood

Home construction is underway in a custom-built neighborhood in Magnolia Green, the award-winning, master-planned community in western Chesterfield County.
Banyan Cove will offer some of Magnolia Green’s largest homesites, and many will have views of Magnolia Green Golf Club, the community’s Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course.
“The fourth, fifth and seventh holes of the golf course wrap around Banyan Cove, and the views are breathtaking,” said Michelle Atkins, Magnolia Green’s marketing manager.
In fact, the 52.9-acre neighborhood takes its name from another Nicklaus-designed golf course.
“The majority of the neighborhoods in Magnolia Green are named after Nicklaus-designed golf courses,” Atkins said. “Banyan comes from Banyan Cay in West Palm Beach. We turned it into Cove because the way the land sits tucked into the golf course makes it feel like a cove.”
New York-based iStar has been the owner/developer of Magnolia Green since 2009, and it has developed all the community’s infrastructure, neighborhoods and amenities since then.
“The community, which is zoned for 3,500 homes, currently has 1,500 families residing there, with 24 neighborhoods either finished or under construction,” said Tom Page, vice president of iStar and Magnolia Green’s general manager. “It also has 248 garden-style apartments.”
Banyan Cove, which is Magnolia Green’s third and final custom-home neighborhood, will have 58 homes when it’s complete.
Six builders are constructing homes in Banyan Cove. They are Biringer Builders, Covenant Building & Design, Jones Homes Custom Builders, Harring Construction, Homesmith Custom Homes and PerrinCrest Custom Homes.
Because the homes in Banyan Cove will be custom-built, the architectural styles will vary widely, but they will include Farmhouse, Modern Farmhouse and Craftsman, Atkins and several of the builders say.
“As a custom builder, we try to create homes that are unique,” said Don Jones, founder of Jones Homes Custom Builders. “We do Craftsman, Farmhouse, Tudor, Modern and Colonial Revival. Having Magnolia Green’s support for us to think outside the box is great.”
Patrick Harris, founder of Homesmith Custom Homes, says he expects the styles of his company’s homes to run the gamut from Georgian to Modern European. And Biringer Builders is introducing a Modern Cottage option in the neighborhood.
That variety is a part of the community’s appeal, says Jeremy Harring, president of Harring Construction.
“Each builder brings their own style, and the result is a pleasing streetscape,” Harring said. “A neighborhood with custom homes has a totally different feel.”
The minimum size for a one story-home in Banyan Cove is 2,750 square feet, and the minimum for a two-story home is 3,000 square feet. Several of the builders say they expect some of their homes to exceed 6,000 square feet.
Lot sizes in Banyan Cove are approximately 0.39-acre.
Starting prices will range from $600,000 to $800,000, depending on the builder, and climb to more than $1 million.
Each of the six builders has at least three homes under construction, including a model home in a “model court” in the community.
“The model court will be complete soon, and we’ll have showings for people who want to visit all the builders’ homes in one area,” Atkins said.
Pre-sales started last summer, and sales have been strong, with 13 lots sold so far.
“We’re seeing a lot of people looking to build their next home with more customization, including outdoor living spaces as well as interior spaces for home offices and home schooling,” said Jeff Tunstall, president of PerrinCrest Custom Homes.
The builders say they expect sales to increase, now that the model court is nearly finished.
“We typically do better when our model is finished, so the fact that we have this much interest without a model is encouraging,” said John Waters, president of Biringer Builders.
Banyan Cove residents will have full access to Magnolia Green’s community amenities, which include a resort-style aquatic center, a tennis/pickleball center, a farmers’ market and walking trails.
“In addition, the Magnolia Green golf course, a semi-private club with world-class practice facilities, is situated in the heart of the community and offers full-service dining, bar and banquet facilities,” Atkins said.
Those amenities are helping to drive Banyan Cove’s early sales, Harris says.
And the neighborhood’s site, surrounded on three sides by a golf course, will attract buyers, too.
“The setting is beautiful, and it’s set off on its own,” said Adam Gregoire, president of Covenant Building & Design. “So you can be a part of a larger neighborhood, but with greater privacy.”