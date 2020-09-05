Belle Heights: Construction is underway on an 111-townhome community in South Richmond

Sometimes, plans change. Five years ago, when Richmond-based Harper Associates LLC bought the 13-acre parcel of land at 1800 Semmes Avenue, the company expected to develop the site as a grocery store-anchored retail center.
With its proximity to the fast-growing Manchester neighborhood and the Forest Hill Avenue corridor, the location seemed perfect for a neighborhood grocery store, says Emily Douress, Harper’s assistant property manager.
The market shifted before work began, though.
“In late 2018, grocery chains began investing money on e-commerce and technology, rather than new brick-and-mortar stores,” said Will Allen, Harper’s development manager. “And we found that a grocery store would not seriously consider making an investment at this location in the near-term horizon.”
Harper considered its options and decided to turn the site into a mixed-use development to be called Belle Heights. When completed, it will have 111 townhomes.
Manchester Town Center LLC, a subsidiary of Harper Associates, is the developer, and Ryan Homes is the residential component’s sole builder.
This will be Harper’s first residential development within city limits. The company, which has developed commercial projects in the city, has other urban residential projects in the early planning stages. They will be of a similar size and scale to Belle Heights, Allen says.
The developer hasn’t set a date for when construction on the four-acre commercial component of Belle Heights will begin.
“We are concentrating on the residential to create density,” Allen said. “Adding more households will hopefully attract a grocery store to the general area.”
Home stats and sales
In March 2019, Harper tore down several warehouses that stood on the Semmes Avenue property, and Ryan Homes began townhome construction a year later. It now has 10 townhomes under roof, Douress says.
All the units, which offer more than 1,700 square feet of living space, will have three levels, three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a flex or office space.
“The owner’s suites are large with tray ceilings, double vanities in the baths and Roman showers offering dual heads, a seat and a frameless shower door,” Douress said.
The townhomes’ exteriors feature an urban aesthetic with painted brick and bronze trim. Each unit will have a two-car garage. The community’s amenities include a dog park and a community gathering spot with firepits and chairs.
Prices start at $334,990.
Early sales have been strong, with nine townhomes selling in the first week.
“Homebuyers love the walkability to locally owned restaurants, coffee houses, breweries and the James River and James River Park System, as well as the community’s proximity to downtown and VCU’s Monroe Park and MCV campuses,” Douress said.