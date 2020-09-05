Belle Heights: Construction is underway on an 111-townhome community in South Richmond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sometimes, plans change. Five years ago, when Richmond-based Harper Associates LLC bought the 13-acre parcel of land at 1800 Semmes Avenue, the company expected to develop the site as a grocery store-anchored retail center.

With its proximity to the fast-growing Manchester neighborhood and the Forest Hill Avenue corridor, the location seemed perfect for a neighborhood grocery store, says Emily Douress, Harper’s assistant property manager.

The market shifted before work began, though.

“In late 2018, grocery chains began investing money on e-commerce and technology, rather than new brick-and-mortar stores,” said Will Allen, Harper’s development manager. “And we found that a grocery store would not seriously consider making an investment at this location in the near-term horizon.”

Harper considered its options and decided to turn the site into a mixed-use development to be called Belle Heights. When completed, it will have 111 townhomes.

Manchester Town Center LLC, a subsidiary of Harper Associates, is the developer, and Ryan Homes is the residential component’s sole builder.