Carrington Court: The 25-year-old infill development has a 195-year-old farmhouse at its core

When the farmhouse property known as Paradise in western Henrico County went on the market in 1994, it drew a lot of interest, especially among residential developers.

The house, which had been built circa 1826, sat on seven acres of land near the intersection of Lindsay Drive and Lindsay Court. And it offered a rare opportunity for an infill development in an area that had been largely built out since the 1960s.

Builder and developer John T. Robertson made an offer that stood out, though. He would subdivide the property and build homes on it, but he and his wife Fran would live in the farmhouse themselves and preserve its historic character.

“I said, ‘We’re not building houses, we’re building a neighborhood,’” Robertson recalled.

That was important to the seller, because her family – the Carringtons – had owned the house since 1936, Robertson says.

Coming up with a design that would preserve the farmhouse’s primacy in the new neighborhood – a central focus for Robertson – was going to be tricky. The topography was challenging, and the site had already shrunk considerably with suburban expansion.