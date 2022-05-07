Carver Square: A Reston-based developer brings its popular two-over-two condo concept to Richmond’s Carver neighborhood

Homebuyers looking for new urban construction are in luck. Stanley Martin Homes is building 90 two-over-two condominiums in the new Carver Square community, near the intersection of Lombardy and Leigh streets in Richmond’s Carver neighborhood.

The Reston-based company recently completed the Stony Point Commons townhome development in South Richmond’s Bon Air neighborhood and is building two-over-two condos in its Retreat at One development off Brook Road in Henrico County and its Coalfield Station community in Midlothian.

But Carver Square represents its first condo community within the Richmond city limits.

Stanley Martin will be the sole builder as well as the developer. The site’s location was a key reason the company bought the 4.1-acre parcel last year.

“It’s just a block away from Virginia Union University, minutes from Virginia Commonwealth University and walking distance from VCU’s Siegel Center, and it’s right across the street from Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School,” said Katie P. Willis, Stanley Martin’s director of sales.

Amenities in Carver Square will include a dog park, a bike rack and an outdoor picnic area.

“We’re excited about building in the city and working with the City of Richmond,” Willis said. “We worked hand in hand with Carver residents and local committees to ensure we were bringing a positive vision to this community.”

Stanley Martin razed a 100-year-old industrial building and a couple multi-family structures on the site last summer and began constructing the development’s first condo building in March.

“Our first building will have two model homes and 16 homes for sale,” Willis said. “We will start our second building shortly.”

Home stats and sales

The condos in Carver Square will sport “an urban look with dark colors and include Hardie siding and brick fronts with bronze windows and trim on the front and sides,” Willis said.

The units, which will each have a one-car garage and an outdoor balcony, will range from 1,573 to 2,451 square feet. Stanley Martin’s Tessa floorplan will be available on the lower-level units, and the Julianne floorplan will be on the upper level.

“Many homes will come with a rooftop terrace and offer urban views,” Willis said.

Each open-concept floorplan comes with options for two or three bedrooms.

Prices start in the mid-$400,000s for the lower-level units and in the low $500,000s for the upper-level ones.

Stanley Martin built a large VIP list of potential buyers, and it opened sales last week. The development’s location and the appeal of the urban lifestyle have driven interest.