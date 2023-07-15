Carver Square, a year-old condominium community in Richmond’s Carver neighborhood, is growing again, with nine new condos about to open for sales and another four buildings under construction. Two new model homes will also open this month.

It’s a fast pace for the development. Reston-based Stanley Martin Homes, the community’s developer and sole builder, bought the 4.1-acre site near the intersection of Lombardy and Leigh streets in 2020, and it began construction on the first condo buildings last year.

When it’s finished, the development will have 90 two-over-two condos in seven buildings. (Two-over-two condo buildings have two-story condos built on top of two-story condos.)

To make way for the development, Stanley Martin tore down a 100-year-old industrial building and two multi-family structures on the site last summer, but it managed to preserve some of the parcels’ historic character by repurposing cobblestones the company found while removing an existing roadway.

“It’s now a 16-foot pedestrian walkway going across the neighborhood from Lombardy to Bowe Street,” said Katie P. Willis, Stanley Martin’s vice president of sales for the Richmond and Charlottesville divisions.

Other planned amenities include a dog park, a picnic area and a bike station.

“Work will begin on those once the cobblestone work is complete,” Willis said.

Condo stats and sales

The condos’ exteriors, which have a dark palette with brick-and Hardie-siding fronts and bronze windows, exude an urban-chic sensibility that will continue inside the new model condos. The Tessa and Julianne models, which will officially open this month in a building that faces Lombardy Street, have “an urban, upscale feel with gorgeous finishings and designer-inspired decorating,” Willis said.

Many of the upper condos have a rooftop terrace on the fourth floor, and all the condos in Carver Square have private garages and driveways.

“Not having to pay for or look for a parking spot is a huge plus,” Willis said.

Condo sizes range from 1,573 to 2,466 square feet, and prices start from the low $400,000s and reach the upper $500,000s.

To date, sales have been strong, with 50 condos selling since the community launched last year, Willis said. Among the early buyers were Amanda and Justin Archer, who bought an upper condo last year.

“The foundation for the building had not even been poured yet, but we loved the layout they presented us,” Justin said. “It felt very open on the first floor for entertaining guests, and yet homey on the second.”

The couple had rented an apartment in Greater Scott’s Addition for four years, and they appreciated Carver Square’s proximity to downtown and their favorite restaurants.

“As well, we knew it was a hot market and had to move fast if we wanted property in Richmond, which has always been a dream of ours,” Amanda said.

The condo the Archers bought has 2,500 square feet of living space, including the rooftop terrace. They plan to move in this month.