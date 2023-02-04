A few years ago, local developers Lloyd and Vanessa Poe were scouting for a new project in Richmond’s West End when they learned six rental properties on a cul-de-sac near the intersection of Patterson and Westview avenues were about to go on the market.

“We liked the location because it’s quiet and quaint, but it’s walking distance to all the shopping and dining in the area,” said Vanessa, Lloyd’s daughter and the vice president and lead architect for the family firm, Richmond Hill Design + Build.

There was a catch, though. A seventh house stood in the middle of the rental properties, and the owner wasn’t willing to sell.

It didn’t keep Lloyd from buying the rental properties. (He closed the deal in early 2021.) And eventually, the Poes came up with an inspired plan for redeveloping the noncontiguous site.

From the beginning, the Poes knew the six existing houses, which dated back to the 1950s, wouldn’t be a part of their redevelopment plans. They were small – roughly 900 square feet – and didn’t meet current building codes, Vanessa said.

“It was literally a teardown,” Lloyd said.

In their place, the Poes proposed building two infill communities with distinct identities. One – on the 1½-acre site near the end of the cul-de-sac – would have seven traditional, single-family homes with two-car garages. Their architectural styles would include Georgian, Craftsman and Modern Farmhouse. More than half of the homes would have primary suites on the first floor.

The Poes dubbed it The Enclave at Westview.

They named the other infill community Cashel Modern because the 0.4-acre site would have four homes designed with a vertical, modern aesthetic.

Despite the stylistic differences, both The Enclave and Cashel Modern would be a part of the same homeowners association. Even so, the Poes anticipated that each of the two communities would appeal to different buyers.

“The Enclave is probably going to attract empty nesters who are looking to downsize but want to stay in the area,” Lloyd said.

First-floor living is hard to find in the city, and having an attached garage is an added attraction for empty nesters, he added.

By contrast, Cashel Modern would likely appeal to a younger homebuyer looking for a more contemporary aesthetic.

Fast forward to the present. The six houses from the 1950s have been demolished, and the Poes have started developing the home sites, with cleared lots and driveways. They anticipate launching home construction later this year.

“We’ll start building two houses in The Enclave, and then we’ll start construction on two in Cashel Modern,” Vanessa said. “They’ll run simultaneously to attract different buyers.”

Square footage in both The Enclave and Cashel Modern will range from 3,100 to 3,600 square feet.

“Prices haven’t been set yet, but they’ll probably start in the $1 million to $1.1 million range,” said Mike Hanky, associate broker with Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate.

Hanky, who is handling marketing and sales for The Enclave and Cashel Modern, said he’s already fielding calls from potential buyers’ real estate agents. For many of them, the prospect of new-construction options is especially appealing.

“Not only have tastes changed for what people want in a home, but you’ve got maintenance issues with homes that are 60 or 70 years old,” Hanky said. “There’s a contingent of folks who prefer a new product, and many of them want to live in a particular area and don’t find what they want in the existing stock.”

The two infill communities’ location is driving early interest, too.