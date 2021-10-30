Catherine & Clay:  An infill project brings Modern townhomes to the Carver area

Local builder Zach Kennedy didn’t set out to develop an infill community in Richmond’s Carver neighborhood. At first, he planned to only build a single-family home on a large, vacant lot he’d purchased in late 2017.
“A few months after we bought the first lot (at 1315 Catherine St.) we were able to buy the small lot next to it, so we could build two single-family attached homes,” said Kennedy, who owns Richmond-based Upward Builders.
Initially, Kennedy anticipated his target market being students from Virginia Commonwealth University, given its location. “Carver has been an untouched development area,” he said. “And at the time, land wasn’t as expensive there as it was in, say, Church Hill. So it was a really good opportunity to build high-quality, affordable housing.”
Kennedy didn’t stop with two homes, though. After starting construction, he talked to a property owner who had several neighboring parcels and eventually bought those, too. He ended up building seven Modern-style homes in the 1300 blocks of Catherine and Clay streets – the largest collection of homes he’s built so far. In all, the development covers a little more than 1/3 acre. And while it’s not technically a subdivision, Kennedy informally refers to the project as Catherine & Clay.
Kennedy collaborated with Richmond-based architect Mario DiMarco and real estate agent Patrick Sullivan on the homes’ architectural designs, which grew more upscale as they reconsidered their target buyers.
“Housing in that area has tended to focus on inexpensive rentals for college students,” said Sullivan, the listing agent and a member of reRVA team at One South Realty. “But there’s a great need for well-designed, attractive homes that are offered at an approachable price point.”
Their plans went through several iterations before the team found designs that would be sensitive to the neighborhood’s historic inventory and yet make a stylistic mark, said DiMarco, principal of Mario DiMarco Architects.
“We originally wanted a Modern Scandinavian look, with pitched roofs,” Kennedy said. “But some of the homes have three stories, and it got to be a little too tall.”
Fitting in with the mass and scale of the neighborhood’s older properties was a key goal. “The biggest failure with a lot of Modern designs is they’re out of scale, compared to the houses around them,” DiMarco said. “One of my focuses with these houses was to keep them from looking like big whales with a lot of fish around them. The goal was to blend in, in terms of mass and scale.”
The flat roofs in the revised designs recall the historic Italianate homes in the area. But the design team never wanted the new homes to disappear among the historic fabric. “One of the things we try to do is time-stamp our designs to the current time,” Kennedy said. “We don’t want to jeopardize the aesthetic of the past by mimicking it.”
Among the new homes’ Modern features are simplified lines, oversized windows and composite-timber siding accents. The interiors feature open-concept floorplans, with sizes ranging from 1,950 to 2,050 square feet.
Kennedy built the first two homes in 2018, and since then he has built four of the five remaining. They sold quickly. “All six sold before construction was completed, and the houses on Clay Street sold before the ground was even broken,” Sullivan said.
Prices ranged from $400,000 to the low $500,000s.
Kennedy is about to start construction on the seventh and final home. Sullivan attributes the strong sales to homebuyers’ interest in high-quality Modern designs within the city limits.
“We spent a lot of time upfront on design and planning to get a Modern, cohesive project at a reasonable price,” Sullivan said. “All the work goes upfront in a project like this, and that’s why they’ve been successful. People were blown away with what they could get for the cost.”
Catherine & Clay: An infill project brings Modern townhomes to the Carver area