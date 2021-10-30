Catherine & Clay:  An infill project brings Modern townhomes to the Carver area

Their plans went through several iterations before the team found designs that would be sensitive to the neighborhood’s historic inventory and yet make a stylistic mark, said DiMarco, principal of Mario DiMarco Architects.

“We originally wanted a Modern Scandinavian look, with pitched roofs,” Kennedy said. “But some of the homes have three stories, and it got to be a little too tall.”

Fitting in with the mass and scale of the neighborhood’s older properties was a key goal. “The biggest failure with a lot of Modern designs is they’re out of scale, compared to the houses around them,” DiMarco said. “One of my focuses with these houses was to keep them from looking like big whales with a lot of fish around them. The goal was to blend in, in terms of mass and scale.”