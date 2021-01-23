Chapelwood: Nearly 30 years ago, this community was among the first to offer western Henrico a new way of living

It’s easy to drive past the Chapelwood community in western Henrico County and not notice it. The neighborhood, which has 32 homes on 9½ acres of land, lies immediately west of the significantly larger Barrington development, at the intersection of Church Road and Chapelwood Lane.

But when Chapelwood’s houses were built nearly 30 years ago, they helped introduce a new architectural style to the Greater Richmond market.

“We went in there with plans that weren’t typical for Richmond at that time,” said John Nolde Jr., one of the two builders who were active in Chapelwood.

Nolde’s house plans, which he bought and adapted from a Midwest company, were in the Transitional style, which would soon rival the perennially popular Colonial Revival in many of Richmond’s suburban developments.

The exteriors of Transitional homes often have cascading rooflines, and the interiors feature open floorplans with vaulted ceilings and two-story foyers.

“We weren’t the first to introduce Transitional homes to the Richmond market, but we were among the earliest,” Nolde said.