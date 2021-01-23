Chapelwood: Nearly 30 years ago, this community was among the first to offer western Henrico a new way of living

It’s easy to drive past the Chapelwood community in western Henrico County and not notice it. The neighborhood, which has 32 homes on 9½ acres of land, lies immediately west of the significantly larger Barrington development, at the intersection of Church Road and Chapelwood Lane.
But when Chapelwood’s houses were built nearly 30 years ago, they helped introduce a new architectural style to the Greater Richmond market.
“We went in there with plans that weren’t typical for Richmond at that time,” said John Nolde Jr., one of the two builders who were active in Chapelwood.
Nolde’s house plans, which he bought and adapted from a Midwest company, were in the Transitional style, which would soon rival the perennially popular Colonial Revival in many of Richmond’s suburban developments.
The exteriors of Transitional homes often have cascading rooflines, and the interiors feature open floorplans with vaulted ceilings and two-story foyers.
“We weren’t the first to introduce Transitional homes to the Richmond market, but we were among the earliest,” Nolde said.
The Nolde Co. built 26 homes in Chapelwood, many of them in the Transitional style.
“That was unusual at the time,” said Beth Lane, an associate broker with Metropolitan Real Estate. “You saw more compartmentalized floorplans in the 1990s.”
That soon changed. Even today, open floorplans dominate a lot of new construction, as homebuyers embrace a relaxed, informal lifestyle.
The community’s early days
William “Willie” Goode Sr., a Henrico County-based developer and founder of Colonial Homecrafters Ltd., bought the parcel for Chapelwood in 1993 because it represented “an excellent opportunity to bring an affordable housing option to a very expensive area of the county,” said Goode’s son, William “Eddie” Goode Jr.
The developer chose the name “Chapelwood” because it evoked Church Road and the parcel’s heavily wooded character, said the younger Goode, who is president of Colonial Homecrafters.
Goode filed a plat for the subdivision in 1993, and construction began the following year.
The Nolde Co. and Stern Homes built the community’s 32 houses, which are a mix of the Transitional and Colonial Revival.
Hallmarks of the Colonial Revival, which was the most popular style for residential building in the United States during the first half of the 20th century, include white-columned porches and symmetrical façades, along with dormers, Palladian windows and classical detailing around front entrances.
Homes sizes in Chapelwood range from 1,600 square feet to more than 2,200 square feet.
“Most of them have either a one- or two-car garage, which was unusual at the time, except on larger, more expensive projects,” Nolde said.
Sales then and now
The Transitional style was popular with Chapelwood’s early buyers, and sales were brisk.
“We may have had two that weren’t sold before we started construction,” Nolde said. “Our sales went so well the other builder sold us some of his lots.”
Construction in the neighborhood was finished in two years.
Chapelwood remains popular today, but homebuyers looking to move into the community might have to be patient.
“There has been one sale in the last 12 months,” Lane said. “It was on the market for five days, and it sold at the list price – $365,000.”
Over each of the past five or six years, typically one or two homes have sold, she adds.
Chapelwood’s affordability and proximity to Mills E. Godwin High School and the shops and restaurants in Short Pump attract buyers, Lane says.