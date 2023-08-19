Editor’s note: This is an installment in the “People who built Richmond” series.

In the course of a career that spanned six decades, landscape architect Charles E. Gillette helped to redefine the Southern garden, and his work continues to resonate among landscape aficionados today. That’s pretty impressive for a guy who grew up in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and got his start working as an apprentice for a landscape design firm in Boston.

In fact, his landing in Richmond in 1911 and staying here until his death in 1969 might be chalked up to the simple fact that the region had enough work to keep him busy.

Before arriving in Richmond, Gillette had supervised an extensive garden installation in Greenwich, Conn. The project gave him a chance to work in the Country Place aesthetic of the early 20th century, which catered to wealthy clients who wanted their rural properties to have the aura of an inherited country estate, even if they’d bought them recently.

Gillette did well, and his employer, Boston-based Warren H. Manning, sent him to Richmond to oversee the landscaping for Richmond College (the present-day University of Richmond), which was in the process of relocating to a lushly wooded site west of the city.

“Gillette laid out the streets with a rope, a mule and another worker,” said George C. Longest, author of “Genius in the Garden: Charles E. Gillette & Landscape Architecture in Virginia.”

Gillette again performed his job well. After the project wrapped up, he could have returned to Boston for another assignment.

“He would’ve gone where Manning sent him next,” Longest said.

Instead, Gillette found enough work in Virginia – and particularly Richmond – to open his own office. (According to Longest, Gillette oversaw 198 residential projects in Richmond – by far, the largest of any locality in Virginia.) Soon, he became Virginia’s most sought-after landscape architect.

Gillette’s Richmond projects were fueled in part by the city’s suburban expansion, particularly in the present-day Cary Street Road corridor. Among his most significant projects were designing and installing several gardens in the Windsor Farms neighborhood, including Agecroft Hall, Virginia House, Nordley and the Williams-Massey House. (All four overlook the James River on Sulgrave Road.)

Other standouts include Stony Point in South Richmond and Redesdale, a Georgian Revival property on River Road in western Henrico County. (Today, Stony Point is home to Sabot School, a thriving progressive school for children in preschool through eighth grade.)

New York-based architect William Lawrence Bottomley designed Redesdale, Nordley and the Williams-Massey House, and they’re just three instances of his collaborating with Gillette. W. Duncan Lee, a Richmond architect, also frequently worked with him. (Bottomley and Lee, whose work was highly sought after in the 1920s and 1930s, are among Richmond’s most significant and recognized architects of the 20th century.)

Gillette also produced and implemented designs for educational, commercial, ecclesiastical and civic projects, including the Ethyl Corp.’s corporate headquarters in the city and Reynolds Metals’ headquarters in Henrico.

Key features of a Gillette garden

Gillette’s style can be traced back to Calvert Vaux and Frederick Law Olmsted, who are credited with launching landscape architecture as a profession in the United States. (Among their better known projects: New York’s Central Park.) In fact, there’s a direct line connecting Gillette to them: Gillette’s boss, Warren Manning, worked for Olmsted before opening his own firm.

“Gillette followed in the tradition of the great American landscape architects of the late-19thcentury in that he took an eclectic approach – using formal garden design going back to the Renaissance for areas near the house and informal, naturalistic designs drawn from 18th-century English landscape gardens for areas further away,” said Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

He added: “The South already had a longstanding tradition of formal garden design, which went hand-in-hand with trends at the end of the 19th century that moved away from naturalistic, ‘picturesque’ gardens towards more formal, symmetrical designs. This paralleled the shift in architecture away from Victorian design toward more dignified, classical treatments.”

A good example of this approach can be found at Virginia House, where the terraced formal gardens near the house give way to tree-framed vistas of the James River in the distance.

“Gillette’s gardens have an organizational quality that’s almost architectural because he treated the landscape as an extension of the building,” said Ralph Higgins, a second-generation, Richmond-based landscape architect. (His father, Kenneth Higgins, worked in Gillette’s office from 1946 to 1950.) “How the landscape meets and works with the architecture was a concern that flowed through all his work.”

Gillette’s gardens often feature vistas with focal points, water features, reflecting pools (a French influence), sculptures and brick walls with patterns and shapes that draw attention to important focal points like fountains.

“He also used Pennsylvania flagstone to create stairways, terraces and floors,” Longest said.

Plants and trees that Gillette frequently used include native varieties like boxwoods, hollies, dogwoods and magnolias.

Don’t expect to see garages or even cutting gardens while you’re in Gillette’s formal spaces.

“He didn’t like black asphalt either,” Longest said. “He often used crushed gravel for driveways. I think it’s because it was a more interesting sensory experience – you can hear it crunching underfoot.”

Gillette today

“Today, Gillette is recognized the same way Bottomley and Lee are,” said Jean Longest, George’s wife and a real estate agent with Long & Foster. “His name resonates for buyers. You mention it the way you’d say ‘Tiffany,’ and people say, ‘Oh, then it must be good.’”

Having a Gillette-designed garden can also boost the home’s resale value.