Chickahominy Falls is growing again, with three local builders bringing a variety of new housing products to the nation’s only active-adult agri-community.

The 180-acre development, which is located in Hanover County near the intersection of U.S. Route 1 and Cedar Lane, offers low-maintenance, one-floor living and resort-style amenities with a working farm at its core. Five years after its initial groundbreaking, it remains the only agri-community in Central Virginia.

The community’s distinctive neighborhoods offer homebuyers a wide range of options.

Lakeside-based StyleCraft Homes recently opened a new neighborhood called The Burroughs, which will have 54 paired, villa-style homes when it’s completed.

Goochland County-based Boone Homes is constructing custom carriage homes in the community’s Little Meadows neighborhood, which it launched in 2021. It’s also building homes in the Pine Springs neighborhood, which opened last year.

And Richmond-based Cornerstone Homes is building 54 Craftsman-style townhomes in the new Westwoods neighborhood, as well as carriage homes in Pine Springs. (Cornerstone Homes is a sister company of The Crescent Group, which is developing Chickahominy Falls.)

StyleCraft previously built attached and detached condominiums in the development, and Cornerstone has completed neighborhoods of carriage homes and attached condos.

“The range of housing types is wide because we want to offer a variety of products and price points to meet the needs of active-adult buyers,” said Kirsten Nease, director of marketing for Cornerstone Homes.

Home prices in the community range from $399,000 to $900,000.

In addition to Woodside Farms, which has a barn with a professional demonstration kitchen, amenities in Chickahominy Falls include a resort-style clubhouse called the Farmhouse with a swimming pool, a fitness center, a fire pit, a silo bar and an event lawn. A dog park, pocket parks and more than nine miles of walking trails enhance the amenities package.

The Farmhouse, which was designed with an outcropping of matching buildings, received a 2022 Silver Award for Best Community Amenity from The National Association of Home Builders, as part of its Best of 55+ Awards.

“We’re a small regional builder competing against large national builders,” Nease said. “We were proud to be recognized for our exceptional amenity design.”

Earlier this month, the community also received Best Community (251 to 500 homes) and Best Community Amenity awards from the Home Building Association of Richmond.

House stats and sales

Cornerstone will offer three floorplans in its Westwoods townhomes, which will be spread across 18 three-home buildings. The floorplans for the outer homes in each building are based on award-winning plans that Cornerstone has built previously. The homes will offer nearly 1,800 square feet of living space, as well as an oversized two-car garage. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s.

The floorplan for the interior home is new and offers 1,500 square feet of living space, although buyers have the option to add a 500-square-foot bonus suite over the garage. Prices start at $399,900.

Cornerstone opened Westwoods to sales in late February.

“It’s been received very well,” Nease said. “We anticipate sales to be strong there.”

The paired villas in StyleCraft’s Burroughs neighborhood will feature a first-floor layout — exclusive to Chickahominy Falls and based on one of the company’s most popular — that highlights relaxed living and entertaining with an open-concept design.

“The homes will be completed in Craftsman, Shingle, Cottage and Farmhouse architectural styles and will feature three bedrooms, three baths and 2,000 square feet of living space,” said Kathryn Catherwood, StyleCraft’s director of sales and marketing.

Prices will start in in the upper $400,000s.

StyleCraft is opening sales to its VIP list today, and it will open to the general public on March 21. It plans to complete a model home later this spring.

“Chickahominy Falls’ unique combination of resort-style amenities and a working farm is key to its strong sales and continued growth,” Nease said.