Coalfield Station: A jointly developed community is slated to bring 343 condos to Midlothian

The project, called Coalfield Station, will bring 343 condominiums to Midlothian. Stanley Martin will be the sole builder.

The community’s name refers to the extensive coal-mining operations that took place in the area from the mid-1700s to the early 1900s. (The Mid-Lothian Mines Park is within walking distance of the community.)

This will be Emerson’s first project with Stanley Martin, but he has admired the builder’s previous work.

“I think people in the area are going to be really impressed with this community,” he said.

Home stats and sales

Coalfield Station will be built in three phases, and each will include triplex and two-over-two units. (Two-over-two condo buildings have two-story condos built atop two-story condos.)

Work on the first two-over-two building in the project’s initial phase began in December 2021. The building will offer Stanley Martin’s Tessa floorplan on the lower level and the Julianne floorplan on the upper level. The Julianne floorplan will have a rooftop terrace.