Coalfield Station: A jointly developed community is slated to bring 343 condos to Midlothian

Sometimes, something can be so enticing that it draws us out of our normal routines. That’s what George P. Emerson Jr. experienced a few years ago.
In the course of roughly 40 years, the real estate developer has focused most of his largest residential projects in southern Chesterfield County, where he has lived most of his life. Among them are River’s Bend, The Highlands, Meadowville Landing and Chester Village Green.
But four years ago, a 21-acre parcel of undeveloped land near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and North Woolridge Road in northern Chesterfield piqued his interest. It was in the heart of Midlothian and within walking distance of Midlothian Middle School.
The problem: It was already under contract.
A year later, though, the deal collapsed, and Emerson decided to buy the parcel – even though he didn’t have firm plans for it.
“It was a perfect location,” he said, “but I didn’t know what we were going to do with it.”
Eventually, Emerson decided to develop the site jointly with Reston-based Stanley Martin Homes.
The project, called Coalfield Station, will bring 343 condominiums to Midlothian. Stanley Martin will be the sole builder.
The community’s name refers to the extensive coal-mining operations that took place in the area from the mid-1700s to the early 1900s. (The Mid-Lothian Mines Park is within walking distance of the community.)
This will be Emerson’s first project with Stanley Martin, but he has admired the builder’s previous work.
“I think people in the area are going to be really impressed with this community,” he said.
Home stats and sales
Coalfield Station will be built in three phases, and each will include triplex and two-over-two units. (Two-over-two condo buildings have two-story condos built atop two-story condos.)
Work on the first two-over-two building in the project’s initial phase began in December 2021. The building will offer Stanley Martin’s Tessa floorplan on the lower level and the Julianne floorplan on the upper level. The Julianne floorplan will have a rooftop terrace.
The next building on the construction schedule will offer triplex units with the Reuben and Bethany floorplans. The Rueben has two bedrooms (both on the main level), two full baths and a covered balcony. The Bethany offers three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a covered balcony, as well as the option for a rooftop terrace.
“Each group of triplexes will have a Reuben in the middle and a Bethany on either side,” said Katie P. Willis, Stanley Martin’s director of sales.
Condo sizes range from 1,573 to 2,345 square feet. All units will have a one-car garage. Prices begin in the low $300,000s.
Coalfield Station’s amenities will include a centralized community park with outdoor eating areas and fire pits, as well as a playground and landscaped green space.
Stanley Martin opened sales in the first building to its VIP list on Jan. 21, and it plans to open sales in the second building to VIPs in the next 45 to 60 days.
As Emerson expected, the location of Coalfield Station has been a major attraction.
“We had a virtual webinar in early January for members of the VIP list,” Willis said. “Our customers tell us the Midlothian location is the most important to them, followed by the affordability of the homes.”