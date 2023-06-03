One of Greater Richmond’s early suburban, mixed-use developments is nearing completion, with construction underway in its last section of townhomes.

Henrico County-based Eagle Construction of VA will build 19 two- and three-story townhomes in Creek’s Edge at Stony Point, located on the western edge of Stony Point Fashion Park in South Richmond.

Planning for the 36-acre community began in 2006, and the developer, Commonwealth Properties LLC, built four single-family homes, 42 two-story townhomes and 24 three-story townhomes there from 2007 to 2013. (The homes sit on 18 acres of land; the other 18 acres are in a conservation easement.)

Other builders have been active in the gated community, and it now has 106 townhomes and 10 single-family homes completed.

While a few single-family home options are available, Eagle will be the development’s last townhome builder. The company became involved in the project last year because Creek’s Edge is a well-established community in a great location, and it offered the ability to deliver homes quickly, said Jeff Robertson, a sales consultant for Eagle.

“The convenient location and sidewalks throughout make home just a short stroll away from great restaurants, shopping and even a movie theater,” Robertson said. “The central location also provides convenient access to the James River, Short Pump, Midlothian and downtown Richmond.”

The community’s amenities include a clubhouse with a coffee bar and a fully equipped fitness center, as well as two resort-style swimming pools.

A brief history

While they’re common today, suburban mixed-used developments, which have residential as well as commercial components in close proximity, were in their infancy 20 years ago.

In a move that reverses standard suburban designs that favor keeping relatively large residential home sites at a distance from commercial properties, mixed-use developments are meant to evoke the density and walkability of city living.

West Broad Village in western Henrico County is another early example of this approach. Eagle was one of the early builders there, and its parent company, Markel|Eagle Partners LLC, took over developing the site in 2007. Like Creek’s Edge, West Broad Village is now in the final stages of residential construction.

While West Broad Village and Creek’s Edge are surrounded by established suburban neighborhoods, they share a common history: Both were holdout rural sites until their mixed-use transformations. For a good portion of the 20th century, the Creek’s Edge site was part of a sprawling country estate owned by Lewis G. Larus, a tobacco baron affectionately known as Squire.

The Stony Point mansion, designed in the Tudor-Revival style by Richmond-based Baskervill & Lambert and built in 1926, still stands on a hill high above Creek’s Edge. Today, it is home to Sabot at Stony Point, a progressive school for children in preschool through eighth grade.

Townhome stats and sales

Eagle began constructing its first building of three-story townhomes in Creek’s Edge in April. Sizes range from 2,008 to 2,586 square feet, and prices start in the low $500,000s.

Like all of Eagle’s planned townhomes in the community, they have low-maintenance features such as James Hardie fiber cement siding, accented brick and standing-seam metal roofs over the front stoops. Each townhome also has a rear-entry garage.

“These homes have been professionally designed to be cohesive with the existing homes in the community,” Robertson said.

He added: “Buyers are able to personalize the interior finishes in Eagle’s award-winning, 6,000-square-foot design center.”

Eagle anticipates sales in the community will be brisk, given its convenient location and proximity to shopping and dining.