Creek’s Edge at Stony Point: Work is underway in the gated community’s last section

Construction crews are busy again in the Creek’s Edge at Stony Point development in South Richmond.
A new builder, Jason Moneymaker, is working to complete the last section of townhomes and single-family homes in the gated, low-maintenance community, which is located just west of the Stony Point Fashion Park.
The 36-acre Creek’s Edge was one of Greater Richmond’s early suburban, mixed-use developments. Planning began in 2006, and the developer, Commonwealth Properties LLC, built four single-family homes, 42 two-story townhomes and 24 three-story townhomes there from 2007 to 2013.
The homes sit on 18 acres of land; the other 18 acres are in a conservation easement.
Two other builders, Pat LeGault Homes and StyleCraft Homes, also constructed single-family homes and townhomes in the development.
Moneymaker entered negotiations to finish the last section of homes in 2020. He has previously focused on home renovations and infill construction.
“This is a natural expansion for him, in part because infill land is disappearing,” said Patrick Sullivan, a real estate agent with the reRVA team at One South Realty.
Moneymaker will build 25 townhomes and two single-family homes in Creek’s Edge.
“Framing is underway on the first six units,” said Sullivan, who is the listing agent for the last section of Creek’s Edge.
When finished, the development will have 116 townhomes and 15 single-family homes.
Architectural styles in the new section will differ from the earlier construction primarily in some color choices, Sullivan says.
“It’s a very sharp modernization of American Craftsman,” he said.
However, the new interiors have been redesigned, with reworked en suite bathrooms, larger kitchen islands and open floorplans that improve the flow between cooking, dining and living areas.
“It’s going to be very 2022,” Sullivan said.
Sizes for the townhomes start at 1,974 square feet, with prices ranging from $410,000 to $465,000. Sizes for the single-family homes could top more than 3,000 square feet, with prices starting in the mid-$500,000s.
All the homes will have attached garages.
In addition to a community swimming pool, Creek’s Edge residents have access to the amenities of the adjacent apartment community, which has a swimming pool and a clubhouse.
The new section Moneymaker is building will have a model home open in April. In the meantime, Sullivan says he has had several Zoom and office meetings with prospective buyers. He anticipates having some units under contract soon.
Among the community’s biggest attractions are its low-maintenance lifestyle, price point and amenities package, Sullivan says.
“Every day feels like you’re on vacation in a resort, but at an approachable price point,” he said.