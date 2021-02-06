Creek’s Edge at Stony Point: Work is underway in the gated community’s last section

Moneymaker will build 25 townhomes and two single-family homes in Creek’s Edge.

“Framing is underway on the first six units,” said Sullivan, who is the listing agent for the last section of Creek’s Edge.

When finished, the development will have 116 townhomes and 15 single-family homes.

Architectural styles in the new section will differ from the earlier construction primarily in some color choices, Sullivan says.

“It’s a very sharp modernization of American Craftsman,” he said.

However, the new interiors have been redesigned, with reworked en suite bathrooms, larger kitchen islands and open floorplans that improve the flow between cooking, dining and living areas.

“It’s going to be very 2022,” Sullivan said.

Sizes for the townhomes start at 1,974 square feet, with prices ranging from $410,000 to $465,000. Sizes for the single-family homes could top more than 3,000 square feet, with prices starting in the mid-$500,000s.

All the homes will have attached garages.