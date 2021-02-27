Fairmount: A former streetcar suburb is heating up

“My wife and I bought a lot of vacant properties eight or nine years ago on our block,” Seibert said. “As homebuilders in the city, we liked the idea of buying vacant land on a practically vacant block. It was a bit of a blank canvas and came with fewer concerns about displacing longterm residents.”

The Seiberts are among several builders who have undertaken renovations and new construction projects in Fairmount in the last five or six years. It’s a continuation of the rejuvenation the neighborhood experienced for many years with the Better Housing Coalition.

The nonprofit organization began focusing on renovating properties and building new homes in the neighborhood beginning around 2005, Seibert says.

“The neighborhood’s renovations and new construction projects are almost all in the private sector now,” Seibert said.

A streetcar suburb...kind of