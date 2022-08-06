Foushee Mews: A Midtown infill project makes a stretch of East Main and Foushee streets residential again

Homebuyers looking for digs in Richmond’s Midtown district are about to get more options. A new infill development will bring 21 luxury town homes to a one-acre site located at the southeastern corner of East Main and South Foushee streets.

The town homes in the Foushee Mews community will be three and four stories tall, with outdoor terraces, two-car garages and community green spaces with trees and benches.

“It combines the charm of Historic Richmond with the sophisticated flair of modern downtown living,” said Brian Busbee, vice president of sales and marketing for Henrico County-based Eagle Construction of VA.

Eagle, which is the developer and sole builder in Foushee Mews, has the first of the community’s six town home buildings under roof. The community will be a major makeover for a site that had been a parking lot for many years, and it’s a good example of how some infill projects are returning urban sites to residential use.

“The 1905 Sanborn map shows a row of townhouses facing East Main Street called the Leigh Flats,” said Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. “The bay windows on the fronts indicate that they were built after the Civil War. There was a house on the corner without a bay window, which was probably from before the war.”

Eagle began negotiating with the parcel’s owner three years ago because the company was looking for an attractive location for infill construction in the city, Busbee said. It completed the sale late last year.

Foushee Mews is one of three infill communities Eagle is developing within city limits. It has sold half of the 26 luxury town homes in McRae & Lacy in the Manchester neighborhood, and it’s in the planning stages to bring 14 luxury townhomes to The Row at Westhampton, a development near the intersection of Libbie and Grove avenues.

The town homes in Foushee Mews are designed in the Georgian style with accented brick elevations.

“The goal of our design is to complement and reflect the local vernacular,” said Nathan Blinn, Eagle’s vice president of construction and strategic innovation.

The town homes will range in size from 2,350 to 3,500 square feet. Busbee said the company anticipates prices to be in the upper $700,000s, but it hasn’t finalized pricing yet. Busbee said he expects sales to be brisk when the community opens to buyers later this month.