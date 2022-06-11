Gateway Square: A condo and townhome community is rising up on an increasingly rare undeveloped parcel in Short Pump

New home construction in the Gateway Square community of Western Henrico County continues a 20-year trend of suburbanization that has left little land for new development in the Short Pump area.

When it’s finished, the development will bring 164 two-over-two condos and 30 townhomes to a 24-acre site in the 12400 block of West Broad Street. Two-over-two construction features two-story condos built atop two-story condos.

Reston-based Stanley Martin Homes, which bought the land in Oct. 2020, is Gateway Square’s developer and sole builder. The company is also building two-over-two condos at its Retreat at One development off of Brook Road in Henrico, as well as its Coalfield Station community in Midlothian. In addition, the company is selling two-over-two condos in Henrico’s West Broad Landing and the City of Richmond’s Carver Square.

The company was attracted to the Gateway Square site, previously zoned for farming, because it was one of the last undeveloped parcels in that section of West Broad Street, said Katie P. Willis, Stanley Martin’s director of sales.

“Short Pump is one of the most popular areas for new homes in Greater Richmond, with proximity to State Route 288, Interstate 64 and major employers like Capitol One and CarMax,” Willis said. “In addition, Gateway Square is located in one of the area’s top-rated school districts, including Deep Run High School.”

The community’s amenities will include a gathering area with a fire pit and walking trails that will connect it to the adjacent GreenGate mixed-use development, offering easy, car-free access to nearby shopping, recreation and dining.

“The community will also have a commercial property in the front that will offer a food truck court for fun, quick bites and the opportunity to socialize with neighbors,” Willis said.

Home stats and sales

Construction on the community’s condo component began in January. The units have black-trim windows and are clad in brick and HardiePlank siding.

The condos range in size from 1,573 to 2,451 square feet and have a rear-load, one-car garage. Construction on the townhomes, which will have 2,150 square feet of living space and rear-load two-car garages, will begin this summer.

“Rooftop terraces will be available on select homesites for both condos and our upcoming townhomes,” Willis said.

Prices will range from the mid-$400,000s to the upper-$500,000s.

“All homes are SMart Selected Homes, which means each home is individually curated – from its homesite to the structural details to the interior design finishes,” Willis said. “It takes the stress out of the design and build process because with SMart pricing, the price you see is the price you pay.”

Stanley Martin recently opened sales for the condos in Gateway Square, and it has sold 13 so far.

Some of the attractions that drew Stanley Martin to the site are now drawing homebuyers to Gateway Square, Willis said.