Five years ago, Bobby and Sherry Goodman reached a stage familiar to many boomers. They owned a nice house in an historic district in Petersburg and enjoyed their lives as empty nesters. They especially loved to travel. But the yardwork that came with that nice house? It had become a little more burdensome.

So like a lot of empty nesters, they started considering their low-maintenance living options. Greater Richmond offered several developments, but the path that led them to the GreenGate community in western Henrico County was unexpected.

The Goodmans had just toured a residential development near the intersection of West Broad Street and North Gayton Road when Sherry spotted the nearby GreenGate.

“I looked across the street and said, ‘Let’s check those homes,’” Sherry said.

Eagle Construction of VA, GreenGate’s developer and sole builder, had begun work on the residential component of the mixed-use development in 2016. By the time the Goodmans visited two years later, it was bustling. (The Henrico County-based company is a mixed-use pioneer in the Short Pump area – it took over developing the nearby West Broad Village in 2009.)

The Goodmans fell in love with GreenGate’s model townhome, but they didn’t act immediately.

Sherry visited the model home several times over the course of a year to take measurements and visualize living in the space. Finally, one morning the couple woke up and agreed it was time to act. “If we want to get in, we’ve got to get in now,” Sherry recalled saying.

In December 2019, they signed a contract for a four-story luxury townhome with approximately 3,000 square feet of living space, along with a deck and fourth-floor covered terrace with a fireplace.

The standard floorplan had four bedrooms, but the Goodmans selected the Park model’s primary suite option, allowing them to turn a bedroom into a walk-in closet.

The Goodmans weren’t finished yet, though. While Eagle had selected the townhome’s exterior color palette to provide both continuity and variety within the larger community, its interior was a blank slate. So the couple worked with Eagle’s design center to customize interior features such as countertops, flooring and paint colors to reflect their personal style.

The Goodmans also opted to add an elevator to the townhome, giving them extra flexibility.

The Goodmans moved into the townhome in June 2020, and they’ve enjoyed what Sherry called the community’s “restaurant-and-resort lifestyle.” But maybe best of all: Because the townhome is low-maintenance, they can travel without worrying about yardwork.

“We literally pack our bags, send them down the elevator and we’re off,” Sherry said.

Home stats and sales

GreenGate has grown since the Goodmans first visited it in 2018. Back then, Eagle offered single-family homes and townhomes. In early 2021, the company expanded the community’s offerings to include two-over-two condominiums. (Two-over-two condo buildings have two-story condos built on top of two-story condos.)

“They weren’t originally planned, but we saw an opportunity and a growing need to provide a product with smaller square footage but still with all the most popular and unique features that our luxury townhomes offered, which include elevators, covered terraces, taller nine-foot ceilings throughout and open stairwells,” said Tiffanie Lohr, an Eagle sales consultant.

She added: “Living in a low-maintenance community where you can walk to everything and also have the ability to lock up and go is appealing. It’s also very appealing to those who own second homes and don’t live here year-round.”

Sizes for GreenGate’s condos range from 1,504 to 2,487 square feet. Prices start in the upper $400,000s.

“The condos’ architectural style is very similar to our luxury townhomes, so they blend in with our townhomes,” Lohr said. “It is very hard to tell the difference on the exterior from our condos to our townhomes.”

Overall, the community’s architectural styles evoke Richmond’s historic districts, including the Fan. However, the homes also have features more commonly associated with suburban settings, including driveways and garages.

Eagle continues to build four-level townhomes and single-family homes in GreenGate. The townhomes range from 3,033 to 3,508 square feet, with prices starting in the upper $700,000s.

The only single-family home currently on the market was featured in this year’s Homearama event. It offers 4,900 square feet of living space and is listed for $1.8 million, partially furnished.