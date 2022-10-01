Greenwich Walk Townhomes at FoxCreek: ‘The best of 55-plus living’

When David Cloak broke ground on a residential community in Mosley 18 years ago, he knew it would take a while to finish, if only because of its scale. His plans called for a neo-urban development that offered price points and housing types for a wide range of buyers, including executive estate homes and an active-adult community.

Cloak, president of Richmond-based TerraForge Communities Inc., rolled out the Chesterfield County community in phases, starting with FoxCreek and Wynwood at FoxCreek. Now, Lakeside-based StyleCraft Homes is ramping up work in a new section of townhomes in the development’s active-adult community, Greenwich Walk.

The community is located near the intersection of Otterdale Road and Village Square Parkway. StyleCraft has partnered as a builder with TerraForge since FoxCreek’s early days, and its output includes townhomes as well as single-family homes in Greenwich Walk.

“StyleCraft has built homes in five of Greenwich Walk’s six neighborhoods,” Cloak said. “Excellent product, customer service and management expertise are its hallmark.”

Greenwich Walk Townhomes is the only townhome neighborhood in the community, and StyleCraft is the sole builder. The company’s new townhome section, which covers 10 acres near the community lake, will add 52 units to the neighborhood.

The first section, which broke ground in 2017, has 43 available units.

HHHunt Homes and Ryan Homes have also built single-family homes in Greenwich Walk, and Ryan recently began building condos there.

Townhome stats and sales

StyleCraft’s townhomes in the new section will be designed in the Craftsman style, with first-floor living plans “that include expandable living spaces, modern design finishes, optional outdoor living areas and a low-maintenance lifestyle,” said Hayley Copley, StyleCraft’s sales manager.

Construction on the first units has begun, including the model townhome building. Sizes range from 1,730 to 2,120 square feet of living space, with prices starting in the upper $300,000s.

The new section will open to sales in mid-October.

“We’re currently building our VIP list,” said Copley, who expects sales to be strong.