Kanawha Trace: ‘A hidden gem’ that offers park-like living in the city

Remember that old Remington TV ad where a businessman said he loved a shaver so much he bought the company? Local developer Bill Burch had a similar experience.

A little over 20 years ago, Burch was living in Kanawha Trace, an upscale townhome community that had stalled during its early construction days. While plans drawn up in the 1980s called for more than 100 Contemporary-style townhomes, only 27 had been built.

Nonetheless, Burch thought the property, located off Pump House Drive just southwest of Dogwood Dell and the Virginia War Memorial Carillon, had a lot of potential. “It was secluded on the James River, and the architecture was different from Richmond, but very upscale,” Burch said.

So in 1999, Burch and a business partner, fellow developer Pace Fonville, bought the remaining 12 acres of undeveloped land. They decided not to pursue the original townhome plan, though. “Market conditions dictate what you can do, and single-family homes were more favorable at the time,” Burch said.