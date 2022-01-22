Kenbrook at Harpers Mill: Early sales are strong in the active-adult community’s new section

Each builder will have a total of 53 home sites in the remaining two sections, with Eagle having 21 and Ryan 20. Eagle will begin building homes in the new section this spring, and early work on the final section should begin later this year, May says.

When it’s finished, Kenbrook will have approximately 200 homes.

Architectural styles for Eagle’s homes in the new section include Craftsman, European, Folk Victorian, Arts and Crafts and Traditional. Both builders will offer first-floor primary suites and open-concept layouts.

Sizes for Eagle’s homes range from 1,800 to more than 2,800 square feet, and base prices range from $425,000 to $525,000.

Ryan’s homes will start in the mid-$400,000s.

Sales

Kenbrook has had a strong sales record, with the first two sections – a total of 92 homes – selling out, May says. Eagle launched a VIP list for the new section in mid-November, and it has recorded steady early sales.