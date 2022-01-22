Kenbrook at Harpers Mill: Early sales are strong in the active-adult community’s new section

Kenbrook, the only low-maintenance, active-adult neighborhood in Chesterfield County’s master-planned Harpers Mill community, is growing again. The new, approximately 19-and-a-half acre section – the third out of a planned four – will add 41 homes to the neighborhood, which broke ground in 2018.
Active-adult neighborhoods and communities restrict home sales to buyers 55 and older and often offer home features like first-floor primary bedrooms and expansive amenities designed to attract empty-nesters and down-sizers.
Kenbrook is one of five neighborhoods in Harpers Mill, which spans more than 1,200 acres off Otterdale Road and offers a variety of residential options. The community’s amenities include a clubhouse, a resort-style pool, a playground, a dog park and a sports field. It also has 25 miles of walking trails.
Kenbrook residents have full access to Harpers Mill’s amenities, along with two pickleball courts, a gas fire pit and a pavilion that are exclusive to Kenbrook residents, says Jessie May, a new homes consultant with Eagle Construction of VA and the company’s site agent for Kenbrook.
Homebuilders
Eagle was the sole builder for Kenbrook’s first two sections. Ryan Homes will join Eagle in building homes in the community’s final two sections.
Each builder will have a total of 53 home sites in the remaining two sections, with Eagle having 21 and Ryan 20. Eagle will begin building homes in the new section this spring, and early work on the final section should begin later this year, May says.
When it’s finished, Kenbrook will have approximately 200 homes.
Architectural styles for Eagle’s homes in the new section include Craftsman, European, Folk Victorian, Arts and Crafts and Traditional. Both builders will offer first-floor primary suites and open-concept layouts.
Sizes for Eagle’s homes range from 1,800 to more than 2,800 square feet, and base prices range from $425,000 to $525,000.
Ryan’s homes will start in the mid-$400,000s.
Sales
Kenbrook has had a strong sales record, with the first two sections – a total of 92 homes – selling out, May says. Eagle launched a VIP list for the new section in mid-November, and it has recorded steady early sales.
“We have already sold nine homes of the available 21 in the new section in just around six weeks,” May said.
Ryan Homes hasn’t launched sales yet, but it has an active VIP list.
The neighborhood’s one-floor living in an active-adult setting attracted Rob and Kim Hair, who tracked the progress in the neighborhood for a year before buying a home in the new section in November.
The couple has lived in the same 3,000-square-foot home in Gainesville for 33 years. But Rob is nearing retirement, and they wanted to live near their daughter, who is planning a spring wedding, Kim Hair says.
They were the fifth to buy a home in the new section. Their new home, a Craftsman, will have 2,700 square feet of living space. “We added a screen porch and a gas fireplace to the plans and extended the garage by two feet,” Rob Hair said.
They expect to move into their finished home in September.
“We’re in no hurry,” Kim Hair said, with a laugh. “I’ve got 33 years worth of stuff to go through before we move.”