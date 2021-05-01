Kennington: The King William master-planned community is getting more townhomes

RCI will continue to build single-family detached homes in Kennington, but StyleCraft has bought the remaining lots for the community’s townhomes, which will not be age-targeted or age-restricted.

Rogers says the builder’s entry will boost the community’s marketing reach.

“When you have two builders in a community, you’re working off the marketing of both builders,” Rogers said. “StyleCraft is one of the Top 10 builders in Richmond, as is RCI. So having them in Kennington draws more attention to the community.”

Rogers says StyleCraft and RCI will be the only builders in the development.

“Based on the current sales pace, we think we’ll be finished in about four years,” he said.

StyleCraft’s two-story townhomes will offer a minimum of 1,500 square feet of living space, with an open floorplan and spacious owner’s suites. Prices will start in the low $200,000s.

When construction is finished, Kennington will have approximately 450 homes, including single-family detached homes, low-maintenance townhomes and carriage homes.