Kensington-Cleveland Townhomes: A rare infill project will bring five new townhomes to the Museum District

The real estate cliché might be “Location, location, location,” but when developing land it could easily be, “Patience, patience, patience.”

Twenty years ago, Richmond developer Robin Miller bought the former Robert E. Lee Elementary School in the city’s Museum District with plans to convert it into an apartment building called Lee School Lofts. Soon after the project was complete, he sold the property. (Today, it’s known as River School Lofts.)

But Miller retained a 1/3-acre parcel that had once been a part of the school’s side yard. It runs along the original property’s western edge, at the corner of Kensington Avenue and Cleveland Street.

“I held onto this lot to develop it when the market was right,” he said.

It took a while. Ultimately, Miller let the land stand undeveloped for more than 12 years before deciding to build five townhomes on it. And that’s not the longest Miller has held onto a property.

“We’ve held onto property in Manchester for almost 20 years,” he said.

With the real estate market booming, though, Miller decided it was time to act.

“The housing market is still hot, and there are very few vacant parcels” in the Fan and Museum districts, he said. “Infill properties are extremely valuable.”

Even so, the project, which Miller named Kensington-Cleveland Townhomes, didn’t progress swiftly. Getting approved for a special use permit and creating townhome elevations that would fit in with the neighborhood took two years.

“We could have tried something modern, but given this area, we wanted a design that was more contextual,” said Dave Johannas, principal of Johannas Design Group and the architect behind Kensington-Cleveland Townhomes.

Johannas’s design for the five townhomes recalls the Tudor-inflected Arts and Crafts style that was popular in Europe at the turn of the 20th century, while also reflecting some of the area’s materials and architectural styles. The front elevations will be clad in brick and stucco, for example, echoing homes just east of the development on Kensington Avenue. The rear elevations will be HardiePlank.

“The mix of materials is really nice, and the pattern of bricks on the first floor creates a motif for the houses,” Johannas said.

The three townhomes facing Kensington Avenue have the long and narrow profiles seen on many historic homes in the area, while the two facing Cleveland Street will be wider, with a 30-foot span.

The interiors will feature open-concept floorplans in the main living areas, which will be slightly elevated above street grade.

“We’ve massaged the basic grading at the front of the houses so the first floor is above the garage level,” Johannas said. “It more closely matches the area’s other houses and makes the second level look more like a prominent first level.”

While the homes will technically have four levels, the top level will be dedicated to storage and roof access. The townhomes will have decks on each floor, as well as rooftop patios.

“The townhomes will be taller than some of the adjacent houses, but we’re carrying the theme of the six-unit apartment building sitting behind the townhomes on Cleveland Street,” Johannas said.

Each home will have three bedrooms and two full- and two half-baths. Home sizes will range from 3,600 to 3,800 square feet. Each townhome will have a two-car garage accessible by a shared driveway off the alley, as well as a bonus room on the ground level, next to the garage.

The project broke ground in March, and Miller said he expects work to wrap up by next April. He hasn’t set prices for the townhomes yet. Monroe Properties, a sister company of Miller & Associates, will handle the sales.

Miller said he anticipates brisk sales.