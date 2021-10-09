Kinross: An infill development designed to embrace green space

“Each home has a distinct architectural flair,” Hatcher said. “There are a couple of Dutch Colonials, a Tudor and a Contemporary, and most of the rest are spins on Colonial Revival.”

Robertson designed three of the Colonial Revival homes. “We were the last builder in the neighborhood and purchased three leftover lots that had challenging topography, which we always like,” he said. “They all had low spots or drainage ditches in the front portion of the lots, meaning the fronts of the homes would be substantially out-of-grade.”

To accommodate the topography, Robertson built all three homes with English basements “so the front elevations would look interesting and provide lots of natural light into the finished basements,” he said.

Robertson and his family lived in one of the homes he built until he developed the Carrington Court subdivision off Forest Avenue in the mid-1990s.

Interested in moving to Kinross? You might have to be patient.

“The homes don’t change ownership often,” Hatcher said. “Only two or three have changed ownership twice, and there have only been two sales in the last three years.”