Lake Margaret at The Highlands: Early work begins on a new section of the lakefront community

Sometimes, patience pays off.
George Emerson bought the first parcel of land that he’d develop as The Highlands in 1988. As the master-planned community grew, he acquired more land for it.
“I first bought 2,500 acres, then 680, and then 800,” Emerson said.
Today, The Highlands, which is located near the intersection of Woodpecker and Nash roads in Chesterfield County, has approximately 1,400 homes spread out over 4,000 acres.
And Emerson’s not finished.
The Chesterfield-based developer broke ground on a new section in Lake Margaret at The Highlands earlier this year, and he expects to start building homes there this spring.
“We’re cutting streets in the new section now,” Emerson said.
Lake Margaret, which is an extension of The Highlands, covers 800 acres and will have 370 homes when all eight sections are built out. Most of the homesites will be two acres, and many will be lakefront.
Emerson purchased the land for Lake Margaret eight years ago.
“It’s the most recent I’ve bought,” Emerson said. “There’s still a couple parcels left.”
Emerson is developing Lake Margaret with his business partner, Phil Roper.
Three sections in various stages of construction
The section of Lake Margaret slated for home construction this spring will be the third one developed there. The first section, which opened in 2018 and is being built by Schell Brothers, will have 38 homes when it’s finished.
“Only 12 sites remain, and 10 of the remaining lots are lakefront, offering either wooded or water views,” said Tricia Smith, division president for Schell Brothers.
Many homebuyers in the section opt for a basement, pushing home sizes over 4,000 square feet, Smith says. Prices start at $474,900.
Lake Margaret’s second section – an active-adult, low-maintenance community with approximately 50 homesites – is half-finished. Several builders, including Carson Homes, Coynerco Custom Homes, Eagle Construction and Quest Custom Homes, have been active there.
The homes Eagle is building will range in size from 2,600 to more than 2,800 square feet, and prices start in the upper $400,000s. Those figures are roughly in line with the other builders’ homes in the second section, Emerson says.
So far, Eagle has introduced three floorplans with primary living on the first floor, and it has one move in-ready home under construction.
“We’re only selling the inventory homes so far, but we anticipate quick sales once they’re fully complete,” said Melissa Barnes, lead marketing associate with Eagle.
Emerson and Roper are in the process of selecting builders to work in the third section now. When it’s finished, it will have 46 homes.
Some of the homes in the third section will be custom-built. Emerson anticipates that the Craftsman will dominate the architectural styles, although there will be a variety. Home sizes overall will range from 2,500 to 6,000 square feet, with prices starting in the $400,000s.
Amenities and appeal
Lake Margaret has a clubhouse in the age-restricted community, and all residents in Lake Margaret have access to it as well as the rest of The Highlands’ amenities, which include an 18-hole championship golf course, a lakefront swimming pool, tennis courts and nature trails.
“The Highlands has four miles of sidewalks,” Emerson said. “It’s a nice place to walk.”