Lake Margaret at The Highlands: Early work begins on a new section of the lakefront community

Sometimes, patience pays off.

George Emerson bought the first parcel of land that he’d develop as The Highlands in 1988. As the master-planned community grew, he acquired more land for it.

“I first bought 2,500 acres, then 680, and then 800,” Emerson said.

Today, The Highlands, which is located near the intersection of Woodpecker and Nash roads in Chesterfield County, has approximately 1,400 homes spread out over 4,000 acres.

And Emerson’s not finished.

The Chesterfield-based developer broke ground on a new section in Lake Margaret at The Highlands earlier this year, and he expects to start building homes there this spring.

“We’re cutting streets in the new section now,” Emerson said.

Lake Margaret, which is an extension of The Highlands, covers 800 acres and will have 370 homes when all eight sections are built out. Most of the homesites will be two acres, and many will be lakefront.

Emerson purchased the land for Lake Margaret eight years ago.