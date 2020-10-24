Lankford’s Crossing: A new Hanover community offers large, wooded lots that are a stroll away from Ashland

Work is underway on another new community in Hanover County – and this one is so close to Ashland its residents will be able to stroll into town.
“The footpaths in Lankford’s Crossing will lead you into the heart of Ashland,” said Bruce James, a new home sales consultant with Eagle Construction of VA.
The community shares a common property line with Ashland.
A subsidiary of Markel-Eagle Partners began acquiring land for Lankford’s Crossing in late 2019. Henrico County-based Eagle Construction, a sister company of Markel | Eagle Partners, formed a partnership with Hanover-based Rogers-Chenault Inc. to develop the community.
A portion of the 100-acre site, which is located near the intersection of Ashcake and Elmont roads, was formerly occupied by Ashwood Gardens and Nursery. A second parcel had been vacant for many years.
The community’s name references a previous property owner as well as Ashland’s railroad crossing.
When it’s finished, Lankford’s Crossing will have 79 single-family homes on lots ranging in size from a ½ acre to three acres. Most of the lots will be wooded.
Eagle will build 30 homes, and RCI Builders will be build 49 homes. (Rogers-Chenault Inc. is the parent company of RCI Builders.)
“Roads are nearing completion, and the plat is being recorded,” said Todd Rogers, co-owner of Rogers-Chenault Inc. “We should start vertical construction in November or December.”
Styles for the homes built by RCI will include Craftsman and Farmhouse.
“Farmhouse is very popular right now,” Rogers said.
RCI’s homes will range in size from 2,000 to 3,500 square feet, and prices will range from the $400,000s to $650,000.
Eagle’s homes will include Craftsman and Colonial-style elevations.
“It’ll be a nice mix,” James said.
Eagle’s homes will range in size from 2,100 to 2,800 square feet, with prices starting at $437,400.
“Sales have been extremely strong,” Rogers said. “We’ve pre-sold 11 contracts already.”
Eagle pre-sold two contracts in the first month.
“The pace is off to a good start,” James said. “Once people see the buildings start to go up, it will go up even more because the community has good visibility on Ashcake Road.”
The fact that the development will have public utilities, natural gas and high-speed Internet is attracting homebuyers, Rogers said.
He added: “It’s a really cute area, and the YMCA is less than a ½ mile away.”
The development’s large lot sizes are also a big draw, Jones said.
“The opportunity to build new construction near downtown Ashland with wooded homesites that big is really unique,” he said.