Lankford’s Crossing: A new Hanover community offers large, wooded lots that are a stroll away from Ashland

Work is underway on another new community in Hanover County – and this one is so close to Ashland its residents will be able to stroll into town.

“The footpaths in Lankford’s Crossing will lead you into the heart of Ashland,” said Bruce James, a new home sales consultant with Eagle Construction of VA.

The community shares a common property line with Ashland.

A subsidiary of Markel-Eagle Partners began acquiring land for Lankford’s Crossing in late 2019. Henrico County-based Eagle Construction, a sister company of Markel | Eagle Partners, formed a partnership with Hanover-based Rogers-Chenault Inc. to develop the community.

A portion of the 100-acre site, which is located near the intersection of Ashcake and Elmont roads, was formerly occupied by Ashwood Gardens and Nursery. A second parcel had been vacant for many years.

The community’s name references a previous property owner as well as Ashland’s railroad crossing.

When it’s finished, Lankford’s Crossing will have 79 single-family homes on lots ranging in size from a ½ acre to three acres. Most of the lots will be wooded.