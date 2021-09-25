Little Meadows at Chickahominy Falls: Hanover County’s unique agri-community now offers custom-built options

Little Meadows is Boone Homes’ first project in Hanover. The homes will range in size from 2,000 to 3,000 square feet, with options for three to five bedrooms. Base prices start at $579,990.

“We offer four floorplans in Little Meadows, all with first-floor owner’s suites and a second floor for extra bedrooms or storage,” Ward said. “Our buyers can choose a floorplan and work with our design professionals to tailor their homes to match their lifestyles.”

The exteriors will be Traditional with brick and stone fronts.

Early sales strong

Boone opened sales on June 1, and they’ve recorded eight so far. “Sales have gone really well,” Ward said.

The neighborhood’s first homebuyers, Vincent and Mary Randazzo, signed their contract for a 2,300-square-foot house on June 7, which happened to be the couple’s 46th anniversary.

“That’s how we celebrated,” Vincent said, with a laugh.