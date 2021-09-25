Little Meadows at Chickahominy Falls: Hanover County’s unique agri-community now offers custom-built options

Chickahominy Falls, Central Virginia’s only agri-community, is growing again.
Earlier this month, Goochland County-based Boone Homes broke ground in Little Meadows, a neighborhood within Chickahominy Falls that will have 29 carriage homes set on approximately 15 acres of land. It’s the newest of nine neighborhoods planned for the active-adult development, which offers low-maintenance, one-floor living and resort-style amenities with a working farm at its core.
“Chickahominy Falls will have 450 homes when it’s done, but each neighborhood has a distinct look and feel,” said Kirsten Nease, director of marketing for Cornerstone Homes. “And we thought it would be nice to have a custom-built option.”
Cornerstone Homes is a sister company of The Crescent Group, which is developing Chickahominy Falls, a 180-acre community near the intersection of U.S. Route 1 and Cedar Lane.
A custom builder for more than 30 years, Boone has built homes in Chesterfield County’s Tarrington, Henrico County’s Wyndham and Goochland’s Kinloch and Mosaic at West Creek.
“We wanted to expand and offer our custom carriage homes in Hanover, and Chickahominy Falls stands out,” said Caroline Ward, Boone’s marketing coordinator.
Little Meadows is Boone Homes’ first project in Hanover. The homes will range in size from 2,000 to 3,000 square feet, with options for three to five bedrooms. Base prices start at $579,990.
“We offer four floorplans in Little Meadows, all with first-floor owner’s suites and a second floor for extra bedrooms or storage,” Ward said. “Our buyers can choose a floorplan and work with our design professionals to tailor their homes to match their lifestyles.”
The exteriors will be Traditional with brick and stone fronts.
Early sales strong
Boone opened sales on June 1, and they’ve recorded eight so far. “Sales have gone really well,” Ward said.
The neighborhood’s first homebuyers, Vincent and Mary Randazzo, signed their contract for a 2,300-square-foot house on June 7, which happened to be the couple’s 46th anniversary.
“That’s how we celebrated,” Vincent said, with a laugh.
Their new house will be only 300 square feet smaller than their current one, but everything they need will be located on the first floor, Mary says. In addition to altering the floorplans to include a second-floor guest suite, the Randazzos converted the laundry room into a mudroom and customized the kitchen, which will function as the hub of the house.
“The ability to customize is one of the things that attracted us to Boone,” Mary said.
The Randazzos anticipate moving in next April, and they say they’re looking forward to settling into their new community. “It’s close to many things, and yet it still has a rural feel,” Mary said. “It’s the best of both worlds.”
Amenities expanding
Chickahominy Falls is also adding to its amenities, with work underway on a resort-style clubhouse, a fitness center and a swimming pool with a covered pavilion. The clubhouse, which the developer has named the Farmhouse, will have a veranda overlooking an event lawn.
Other structures, built to resemble farm outbuildings, will surround the clubhouse.
The clubhouse and fitness center should be finished by the end of the year, and the pool will open next summer. Currently, the community’s amenities includes a working farm, a community barn, a dog park and walking trails, as well as pocket parks throughout the community.
The community barn has a professional demonstration kitchen and indoor/outdoor gathering spaces for social events and private parties.
When it’s finished, Chickahominy Falls will have more than 73 acres of farmland, wooded preserves and green space.