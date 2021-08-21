Maidstone Village: Residential work is underway in a New Kent mixed-use community

When developer John Adamson first heard eight years ago about an opportunity to take over Maidstone Village, a mixed-use development located on State Route 249 in New Kent County, he wasn’t sure he’d be interested. Most of his work was either in Richmond or west of it, and he’d never worked in New Kent.

Then he visited the development, which is modeled on an English village concept and named for Maidstone, a small town in Kent, England. Even some of the street names come from the English town.

The development, which had two commercial tenants and a model home when Adamson visited it, had been caught up in the Great Recession, and work had stalled.

“Once I saw the project, I appreciated the energy and effort the previous developer had put into it,” Adamson said. “Everybody says real estate is about location, location, location, but timing is everything. The original developer had a great concept, and he was so close to making it work, before the market collapsed.”

Adamson was convinced he could jumpstart the stalled project, and he bought both the commercial and residential components of the 15½-acre development in late 2013.