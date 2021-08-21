Maidstone Village: Residential work is underway in a New Kent mixed-use community

When developer John Adamson first heard eight years ago about an opportunity to take over Maidstone Village, a mixed-use development located on State Route 249 in New Kent County, he wasn’t sure he’d be interested. Most of his work was either in Richmond or west of it, and he’d never worked in New Kent.
Then he visited the development, which is modeled on an English village concept and named for Maidstone, a small town in Kent, England. Even some of the street names come from the English town.
The development, which had two commercial tenants and a model home when Adamson visited it, had been caught up in the Great Recession, and work had stalled.
“Once I saw the project, I appreciated the energy and effort the previous developer had put into it,” Adamson said. “Everybody says real estate is about location, location, location, but timing is everything. The original developer had a great concept, and he was so close to making it work, before the market collapsed.”
Adamson was convinced he could jumpstart the stalled project, and he bought both the commercial and residential components of the 15½-acre development in late 2013.
His first task: building up the commercial elements.
“We went from two tenants to 100 percent leased up,” Adamson said.
Today, commercial tenants include a restaurant, an optometrist, an orthodontist, a wealth management group and a fitness center. The development also has a dentist’s office, a daycare center and a public library.
Now, a builder has joined the community to finish its residential component.
HHHunt Homes broke ground on its first building of four townhomes earlier this summer, and it now has 10 under construction.
“All of these homes will be ready to close this year,” said Harmony Munger, director of sales for HHHunt’s Williamsburg and Hampton Roads division.
Maidstone Village will be HHHunt’s first project in New Kent County.
“It’s a highly desirable location in New Kent that offers small-town charm,” Munger said. “It’s the perfect location for the household with two working adults who may work in opposite directions because Maidstone Village is located less than 30 minutes from Richmond and Williamsburg.”
Home stats and sales
HHHunt will build 62 townhomes in Maidstone Village. The community already has six homes that were built prior to HHHunt’s partnering on the project, as well as an additional six homesites that are not in HHHunt’s section.
The homes built by HHHunt will have Traditional, Bungalow and Farmhouse elevations. Thirty-nine of them will have garages on the front, and 23 will have garages on the rear. The company has built similar townhomes in the Westcott and Watermark communities.
All the homes built by HHHunt in Maidstone Village will be low-maintenance, with a plan that covers lawn care, gutter cleaning and power washing.
“There is a demand for low-maintenance homes, and we believe this will continue to be in high demand in the future,” Munger said. “It allows homeowners free time to do what they enjoy doing most.”
The company plans to offer a model with a first-floor owner’s suite, which is becoming increasingly sought after.
Overall, base sizes for the townhomes will range from 1,634 to 1,801 square feet, with base prices starting in the $260,000s. But the first 10 townhomes HHHunt is building will be as large as 2,225 square feet, and prices will range from the $280,000s to the low $300,000s.
“Future homes will have the option to exceed 2,500 square feet,” Munger said.
So far, HHHunt has recorded two sales, which is an early sign of the community’s appeal, Munger says.