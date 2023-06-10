A residential development company that has played a major role in the revitalization of the Manchester neighborhood in South Richmond has opened another new community to sales.

Miller & Associates is putting the finishing touches on the first duplexes of what will be the Manchester Gardens community, located near the intersection of Porter and West 10th streets. When it’s finished, it will have 32 Contemporary-style duplexes.

Each duplex will be split into lower and upper units. The lower unit will offer roughly 1,000 square feet of living space, with two bedrooms and two baths. The upper unit, which occupies the second and third floors, will have roughly 2,000 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and 2½ baths.

Prices for the duplexes will start at $675,000. The first one – at 918 Porter Street – went on the market last week. “It’s particularly attractive to a young person looking to buy an investment property as an owner/occupant because they can subsidize their mortgage by renting out one of the units,” said Chris Blake, chief operating officer for Miller & Associates. “Each unit will have its own electric meter.”

Duplex features

All the units in Manchester Gardens will have nine-foot ceilings, and the upper ones will have hardwood floors. The floorplans will be open-concept, and interior features include granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as tile baths.

Because the duplexes were designed to be highly energy-efficient with six-inch-thick exterior walls, Miller & Associates will install a dehumidification unit in each one. “It’s all about making a tight building envelope and managing humidity levels,” Blake said.

Each duplex will also have a rooftop deck, and the project’s architect, Bruce Shirley of Richmond-based Ratio PC, alternated their placements on the front and rear of the buildings to lend a rhythmic variation to the street-side elevations. The community, which spans two acres, will have off-street parking as well as an open green space for residents.

Miller & Associates began site work a year ago, and it launched home construction in November.

“We’ll be done with the whole community in 18 to 24 months,” Blake said.

‘Night-and-day from when we started’

Manchester Gardens is a component of a much larger presence for Miller & Associates in the area. For the last several years, the company has been developing parcels of land Robin Miller and Dan Gecker, partners in Urban Development Associates LLC, bought from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in 2005.

The museum received the parcels in 1992 as part of a large endowment from Louise B. and Harwood Cochrane. (Harwood Cochrane, who founded Overnite Transportation and established its corporate headquarters on nearby Semmes Avenue, began buying the land in the 1970s.)

In all, Miller and Gecker bought 178 separate tax parcels spanning more than 27 acres from the museum, representing the bulk of their land deals in the area.

All but two of the lots were vacant, Miller said.

Urban Development hired Miller & Associates to be the developer for its Manchester projects, and Horizon Construction Management is the general contractor. Monroe Properties is the broker. All three companies have ties to Miller, who is the principal of Miller & Associates.

In addition to developing the lots purchased from the museum, Miller & Associates has done at least 32 single-family rehabs in the neighborhood.

“We’ve done a variety of rental and for-sale projects in the area bounded by Commerce Road, Bainbridge Street and Cowardin and Semmes avenues,” Blake said. “You want for-sale and rental properties in the same neighborhood.”

While its larger Manchester communities are typically Contemporary, the company’s smaller infill projects tend to blend in more with the area’s historic fabric, Shirley said.

The result is a transformation that is far-reaching, even it’s sometimes hard to trace house-by-house.

“The neighborhood is night-and-day from when we started here,” Blake said.

Among Miller & Associates’ recent projects is Manchester Green, a duplex community that served as a model for Manchester Gardens. Its success, along with others in the neighborhood, convinced the company that units in Manchester Gardens will sell quickly, as well.