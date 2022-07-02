Mason Yards: A new condo community offers more home-buying options in a sought-after neighborhood

Scott’s Addition, one of Richmond’s trendiest neighborhoods, is growing again, with construction underway on the new Mason Yards development. When finished, the community will bring 133 two-over-two condominiums to the 1900 block of Roseneath Road. (Two-over-two condo buildings have two-story condos built on top of two-story condos.)

Lakeside-based StyleCraft Homes is developing the community with Richmond-based Spy Rock Real Estate Group. The two companies are also collaborating on The Outpost at Brewers Row development in Greater Scott’s Addition. (The Outpost opened for sales in May.)

StyleCraft will be the sole builder in Mason Yards.

Mason Yards Development Company LLC, which is a partnership of StyleCraft and Spy Rock, closed on the 4.068-acre site in December. In a sign of Scott’s Addition’s rapid transition from an industrial identity to one focused on residential and entertainment options, Riverside Brick & Supply Co. was the site’s most recent owner. (The community’s name is a nod to the site’s masonry history.)

And here’s a twist: From 1942 to 1953, the site was home to the Richmond Colts, a New York Giants affiliate in the Piedmont League, said Ian Hoyt, StyleCraft’s land acquisition manager.

“Eddie Mooers later turned it into a short track for race cars,” he added.

Scott’s Addition has radically changed in the course of the last decade, and the area’s growing residential and entertainment presence attracted StyleCraft and Spy Rock to the site, as did its prospect for future growth.

“Scott’s Addition has been a true hotbed of growth for local businesses – from restaurants and breweries to commercial businesses and artistic destinations,” Hoyt said. “With the revamp to the Diamond District on the horizon, we wanted to capitalize on the current momentum of the area, but also the still un-actualized potential.”

The architecture and interiors of Mason Yards’ condos will be modern, with sleek finishes. Each unit will have a one-car garage.

“We wanted to couple the underserved need for housing with the everyday needs of the homeowner – low-maintenance, walkable, energy-efficient, modern design features and garages,” Hoyt said. “The two-over-two concept is the perfect complement for this buyer.”

Units will range from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet, and prices will start in the $500,000s.

The community’s amenities will include a swimming pool, a clubhouse and a fitness center.

“We will open for sales in the late summer, but we are already building our VIP list,” said Kathryn Catherwood, StyleCraft’s director of sales and marketing.

Catherwood said she anticipates that the community’s location will draw steady sales, pointing out that it’s a short stroll away from Brambly Park Winery, Tang & Biscuit, Stella’s Grocery and Tazza Kitchen.