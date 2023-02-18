Remember when the formerly commercial and industrial neighborhood of Scott’s Addition became a popular brewery-and-dining spot? Not so long ago, right? Now, it’s one of Richmond’s hottest residential scenes. And it’s not slowing down.

Work is wrapping up on the first building in Mason Yards, the neighborhood’s first condominium development. When it’s finished, the community will bring 133 two-over-two condominiums to the 1900 block of Roseneath Road. (Two-over-two condo buildings have two-story condos built on top of two-story condos.)

Lakeside-based StyleCraft Homes, which is developing and building the community with Richmond-based Spy Rock Real Estate Group, will host a grand opening for the public to tour the building on Feb. 25. The building has 18 “quick move-in” units, as well as the community’s model homes.

The grand opening marks swift progress for the community. Mason Yards Development Company LLC, which is a partnership of StyleCraft and Spy Rock, closed on the 4.068-acre site in late 2021.

(A little history: From 1942 to 1953, the site was home to the Richmond Colts, a New York Giants affiliate in the Piedmont League. Later, it became a short track for race cars. Riverside Brick & Supply Co. was the site’s most recent owner – hence the community’s name.)

The buildings in Mason Yards will have modern exteriors, with condo sizes ranging from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet.

“The floorplans featured in Mason Yards have proven to be very popular in the Scott’s Addition area, thanks to the private garages – a rarity in the city – as well open living spaces and large decks that overlook all this area has to offer,” said Hayley Copley, StyleCraft’s sales manager.

New homes in Mason Yards will be priced from the upper $400,000s.

The community’s amenities – which will include a clubhouse, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a neighborhood park – will be completed in 2024, said Clarke Argenbright, StyleCraft’s land acquisition manager.

StyleCraft built a VIP list for prospective buyers leading up to the first building’s completion, and the company opened sales to them yesterday.

“We’ll open for sales to the public prior to our grand opening on Feb. 25,” Copley said. “Demand for this new community has been high from the time we opened our VIP list, thanks to the ideal location in Scott’s Addition and the unique opportunity to buy a home in this neighborhood.”

StyleCraft and Spy Rock are also collaborating on The Outpost at Brewers Row in nearby Greater Scott’s Addition, and StyleCraft is nearing completion of the second of the community’s two townhome buildings.

“The Outpost at Brewers Row has welcomed homeowners into our first building, and we’ve already sold five homes in the last 30 days in our recently-released second building,” Copley said.

The company still has “quick move-in” homes in the community’s first building, and it anticipates welcoming homebuyers into the second and final building later this spring.