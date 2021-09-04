McGhee’s Outlook: A new Hanover community preserves history

Goode founded Henrico County-based Colonial Homecrafters Ltd. in 1976, and handles the company’s development projects. His son, Eddie Goode, runs its building division.

“When we purchased the property we knew that it was special,” Eddie Goode said. “The fortifications are so pristine that the cannon placements can still be seen along the earthworks. And in the spring, flowers still bloom around where the home once stood.”

After surveying the property and identifying its historical features, the Goodes worked with a landscape architect and the U.S. Park Service to ensure that the roadways and lot layouts acted as buffers for the earthworks and the ruins of the McGhee House, which were left undisturbed.

“The only action that we took within the area surrounding the fortifications was to fill in two wells on the property for safety reasons,” Eddie Goode said.

Willie Goode set aside 80 percent of the property to conserve the earthworks and provide open green spaces with two miles of walking trails for the community’s residents. The community’s homeowners association maintains the acreage.