NewMarket Village at RounTrey: Two local builders join the Chesterfield community

The first section of NewMarket Village will be its largest, with 142 homes. CraftMaster will build 58 homes there, and Main Street will build 48.

Both CraftMaster and Main Street will focus primarily on building homes in the Farmhouse, Modern Farmhouse and Craftsman styles.

“We want a unique streetscape,” Sowers said.

The development’s guidelines require a one-story house to be at least 1,800 square feet, but the houses built so far have ranged from 2,000 to 3,600 square feet, Sowers says.

“We’re building a lot of first-floor masters with rooms on the second floor,” said Jeff Tunstall, CraftMaster’s president. “We’re seeing an even split between younger families wanting to buy in the Midlothian High School district and buyers who are downsizing.”

Main Street is also building several homes with first-floor master suites in the neighborhood, says Vernon McClure, the company’s president.

Prices for both builders’ homes range from $380,000 to $550,000.