NewMarket Village at RounTrey: Two local builders join the Chesterfield community

Home construction is ramping up in Chesterfield County’s NewMarket Village.
Work in the neighborhood, which is part of the master-planned RounTrey community located on the northeastern edge of the Swift Creek Reservoir, began a year ago with a national builder.
Now, two local builders, Mechanicsville-based CraftMaster Homes and Midlothian-based Main Street Homes, have bought the first section’s remaining lots.
“CraftMaster has built a lot of homes in RounTrey, so it’s a natural extension,” said Daniel Sowers, who is developing RounTrey with his father, Doug Sowers. “And we’ve worked with Main Street Homes for years and years.”
He added: “These two builders know the market and the buyer profile, and their being from the area makes a large impact.”
While another RounTrey neighborhood, NewMarket Estates, is noteworthy for its one-acre lot sizes, the Sowers have positioned NewMarket Village for homebuyers looking for an attainable home in a sought-after market.
“This is an opportunity for us to present something in Midlothian that is attractive for families at an attainable price point,” Sowers said.
A part of a larger development
The father-and-son team began developing RounTrey in 2006. Today, it’s one of Chesterfield’s top-selling developments, with approximately 1,000 single-family homes. It covers 1,000 acres, with 85 acres dedicated to NewMarket Village.
When construction in its three sections are finished, NewMarket Village will add 185 homes to RounTrey. That won’t mark the end of work in the larger community, though.
“We’re doing some rezoning for townhomes, condos and apartments,” Sowers said.
The additional construction will raise RounTrey’s residential units to roughly 2,000 once construction is finished.
Sowers also expects to add retail and office space to the community.
“We’ve concentrated on getting rooftops up to attract retailers,” Sowers said. “Now, with all the growth around us and in RounTrey, we’re getting close to offering retail and office spaces here. This community’s going to be a lifelong development process for me.”
Home stats and sales
The first section of NewMarket Village will be its largest, with 142 homes. CraftMaster will build 58 homes there, and Main Street will build 48.
Both CraftMaster and Main Street will focus primarily on building homes in the Farmhouse, Modern Farmhouse and Craftsman styles.
“We want a unique streetscape,” Sowers said.
The development’s guidelines require a one-story house to be at least 1,800 square feet, but the houses built so far have ranged from 2,000 to 3,600 square feet, Sowers says.
“We’re building a lot of first-floor masters with rooms on the second floor,” said Jeff Tunstall, CraftMaster’s president. “We’re seeing an even split between younger families wanting to buy in the Midlothian High School district and buyers who are downsizing.”
Main Street is also building several homes with first-floor master suites in the neighborhood, says Vernon McClure, the company’s president.
Prices for both builders’ homes range from $380,000 to $550,000.
Residents of NewMarket Village have full access to RounTrey’s amenities, which include a clubhouse, two swimming pools, playgrounds and two dog parks, as well as walking trails and access to the reservoir.
Early sales for both builders have been strong.
“We have 18 sales already without even getting the model open, which shows the demand is there,” said Tunstall, who began building homes in the neighborhood in December.
Tunstall says he expects to open a model home in April.
Main Street, which has recently begun building its model home, has sold six homes, and McClure says he expects sales to accelerate once the neighborhood begins to take shape.
“It’s a strong area for home sales, and the location is great, with a lot of new development and a great school district,” McClure said.