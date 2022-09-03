Parkside Village: Sales open in the final section of a popular active-adult community near Short Pump

A couple years ago, Michele Allen decided it was time for a change. She’d recently become an empty nester, and she wanted to live in a community that reflected her newfound lifestyle.

“I no longer needed to be in a neighborhood with playgrounds and trampolines,” Allen said, with a laugh. “It was appealing to be surrounded by people in a common stage of life and with similar interests.”

She was living in Chesterfield County, but she was interested in returning to the Short Pump area, where she’d previously lived for more than 20 years.

Allen visited several developments and decided Parkside Village, an active-adult community near the intersection of Pouncey Tract Road and Park Village Boulevard in eastern Goochland County, offered everything she was looking for.

“It’s a very quiet neighborhood, but it’s still a stone’s throw away from Short Pump,” Allen said.

She also liked the community’s wooded setting, which includes walking trails, several ponds and a gazebo and a fire pit overlooking the community’s largest pond. Most importantly, she loved the fact that her neighbors would be of a comparable age.

Allen signed a contract for a new, 2,100-square-foot home in December 2020, and she added a few features to its open-floor design, including a screened porch and what she described as “her dream kitchen.”

“This is the third house I’ve built, so I knew exactly where I wanted to add in custom features to make the house perfect for me,” Allen said.

She moved in to the house after it was completed in June 2021.

“I knew I’d made the right choice the moment I moved in,” Allen said. “It’s my forever home setup with one-level living.”

In fact, she liked Parkside Village so much she convinced her parents to move there as well. They were the first to sign a contract on a home when the new – and final – section opened for sales last month.

“I wouldn’t have encouraged them to buy here if I didn’t know this was the place for them,” Allen said. “They’re really excited about it.”

Home stats and sales

Since breaking ground in 2016, Eagle Construction of VA – Parkside Village’s developer and sole builder – has built 163 homes in four sections. The new section, which covers 19½ acres, will add 31 homes to the community. (The development sits on approximately 100 acres of land.)

Architectural styles in the new section will include Craftsman, Folk Victorian and Arts and Crafts, said Jon Philipp, an Eagle sales consultant. Sizes will range from 1,800 to 2,900 square feet, with prices starting in the $490,000s.

“Construction of homes has not started yet, but delivery of the first few homes sold should be Summer 2023,” Philipp said, adding that early interest in the new section has been strong.