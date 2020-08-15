Preston Park: A new Goochland development balances privacy and a sense of community

When construction began last year on a new subdivision behind Todd and Liz Peacock’s house in western Henrico County, the couple decided it was time to move. They had enjoyed having 13 acres of undeveloped land behind them, and they were determined to find something that offered a more rural lifestyle.
After considering their options, they bought a homesite in Preston Park, a new subdivision in Goochland County.
Located at the intersection of Sandy Hook Road and Preston Park Boulevard, the 122-acre development will have 49 homes on lots that range from 1½ to two acres – plenty of room for the Peacocks.
“The lots are large and private, but it still feels like a community,” Liz Peacock said. “It’s very quiet, compared to where we were living.”
The couple signed a contract for a 2,500-square-foot house to be built on a 1½-acre lot in December, and they worked with homebuilder Ray Avery on the design.
Avery is executive vice president of Emerald Homes and owner of Emerald Custom Homes. The companies, which are affiliated, are building all the homes in Preston Park.
When the Peacocks moved into their new home in May, they were among the neighborhood’s first residents. With the first section of 22 homes now sold out, they’re seeing the community grow. And at least some of their new neighbors will be familiar.
“My brother and his family were planning on moving to Richmond,” Peacock said. “They looked in Henrico and Powhatan. Then when we moved in, he loved our house. So he bought the lot behind us. We’re excited for them to move in.”
House stats and sales
Residential developer Earl Thompson and his wife, Louise Thompson, bought the 122-acre site for Preston Park in 2018.
“It was a large, single tract of land with an old home on it,” said Louise Thompson, a real estate agent with Joyner Fine Properties. “The home was not salvageable.”
The tract’s location, mature woodlands and gently rolling topography made it a compelling site for a residential development, Thompson says.
Plus, it was already zoned and approved for a subdivision, which made the early planning stages easier.
“Earl re-worked the lot layout to give a better layout of roads and homesites,” Thompson said. “Road construction started in 2018 with the first homes started in the fall of 2018.”
Sales have gone well, with several homes selling prior to their construction, Thompson says.
Avery has built out the first section, and he’s now clearing lots and digging footings in the second section. That section will have 28 homes, ranging in size from 2,000 to 2,600 square feet.
“Base prices will start in the $320,000s,” Avery said. “When equipped with what customers want, the finished prices will be between $360,000 and $500,000.”
He added: “It’s important that Goochland has mid-priced options for new construction.”
Architectural styles in the community include Colonial and Transitional, but the Craftsman style remains the most popular, Avery says.
Thompson attributes the development’s early success to its affordable pricing, quality construction and large lots, as well as its convenient location near Interstate 64.
“It works well for commuters who work in Richmond,” Thompson said. “Plus, there is Comcast high-speed internet available, which is very rare in most of Goochland.”