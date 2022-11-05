Randolph Pond: Midlothian Village is about to get more housing options, including carriage homes and townhomes

Home construction is underway in the new Randolph Pond community, which will add 11 carriage homes and 118 townhomes to Midlothian Village in Chesterfield County.

Vernon McClure, president of Midlothian-based Main Street Homes, began assembling parcels for the approximately 20-acre community in 2018.

“The parcels had three or four homes on large lots next to J.B. Watkins Elementary School,” McClure said. “Being next to the school and in walking distance to parks and shopping made it a great project, especially because there aren’t many homes available in that area.”

At the time McClure began acquiring the parcels, the county was considering a plan that called, in part, for more density and housing types as well as greater walkability in Midlothian Village.

“We got the site zoned after the county approved the plan,” McClure said.

Main Street Homes will be the sole builder in Randolph Pond, named for a previous owner and the site’s pond.

“When we name a new community, we try to find something relevant to the land,” McClure said.

The developer’s plans call for the 11 carriage homes to face Coalfield Road.

“We’ve placed them there as part of the community’s entrance because it gives the development a village feel,” McClure said.

The carriage homes, which will be similar to ones Main Street Homes built in the nearby Winterfield Park development, offer 2,500 to 3,200 square feet of living space. They will be clad in low-maintenance HardiePlank and brick, and will have screened porches and rear-entry garages.

The townhomes, which will be built behind the carriage homes and a community park, will be offered in two different configurations.

The three-story townhomes will offer 2,000 to 2,200 square feet of living space, with decks. The two-story townhomes will have first-floor owner suites, with 2,100 to 2,300 square feet of living space.

“The two-story townhomes have a bigger footprint,” McClure said. “They’ve been really successful in Cosby Village.”

All the townhomes in Randolph Pond will have two-car garages.

“The architectural styles for the carriage homes and townhomes will be a mix of Traditional and Farmhouse, to fit in with the homes already built in Midlothian Village,” McClure said. “Each home will have separate color styles.”

Prices for the carriage homes start in the upper $400,000s. The three-story townhomes start at $380,000, and the two-story townhomes start in the low $400,000s.

Construction began last month, and the community is now open for sales.

McClure said the development’s location will be its top attraction, especially for longtime area residents looking to move.

“It’s going to appeal to people moving out of a home they’ve had for 10 or 20 years,” he said. “Their needs are different, and the first-floor living option will be a big attraction for people who want to stay in Midlothian. Most buyers don’t want to move more than five or six miles from their current home.”