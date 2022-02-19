Readers Branch: Early sales are strong in the Goochland community’s new section

Sometimes, buying a house comes down to timing. When Tara Davis went house-hunting 14 months ago, inventory was low, and just finding a home was challenging. “The market was crazy,” Davis says.

Then she found a spec home about to be built in Readers Branch, a community near the intersection of Hockett Road and Pond View Lane in eastern Goochland County. Eagle Construction of VA is developing the community, and it’s also the sole builder.

The development’s proximity to State Route 288 and Interstate 64 was convenient for Davis, who works in downtown Richmond. And the fact that construction on the 2,800-square-foot house hadn’t started yet meant she could customize some features.

The development also had something a little more difficult to measure. “It had a great sense of community,” Davis says. “I had more property where I was living in Rockville, and having that community feel was something I was looking for.”

Davis signed a contract in March, and she worked with Eagle to modify the floorplan in small ways. “I like open floorplans, so I took out a couple walls in the dining room,” she says. “And I customized some elements of the kitchen.”

Work on the home – “a Craftsman design with a Modern Farmhouse touch,” Davis says – wrapped up last summer. She moved into her new home in August. “Working with Eagle was one of the easiest experiences I’ve gone through in real estate,” Davis says. “And the home and the community have exceeded my expectations.”

A new section

The section of Readers Branch where Davis lives has nearly sold out. Eagle opened a new 26-acre, 49-home section to sales three months ago. So far, Eagle has completed 152 homes in the first three sections of Readers Branch, and it has another 30 under construction, says Bo Shelton, a sales consultant with Eagle and one of the two site agents for Readers Branch.

Home construction in Section 4 will begin later this month. “Section 5 is planned and coming in the future,” Shelton says.

The community is currently planned to have approximately 300 homes when completed. The development’s amenities are expanding, too, with a new clubhouse slated to open this month. Among the other amenities: a pavilion with a wood-burning fireplace, pocket parks, walking trails and nearly 35 acres of protected environmental features.

Home stats and sales

Architectural styles in Readers Branch include Craftsman, Folk Victorian and Arts and Crafts.

“The smallest floorplan is 2,000 square feet,” says Jon Philipp, a sales consultant with Eagle and the other site agent for Readers Branch. “The largest floorplan starts at 3,000 square feet, and it can expand with optional features.”

Prices for the smaller floorplans start at $537,000, and base prices for the largest ones start at $633,000. Early sales in Section 4 have gone well, with nine sales in the last month.

“We’ve been busy,” Philipp says.

The development’s location near 288 and Short Pump is helping to drive sales. “It’s convenient to work, shopping and dining, but the neighborhood is quiet, with rolling hills,” Philipp says.