Reed Marsh: A new community in Goochland Courthouse offers ‘the best of both worlds’

Liesfeld and Farmer were attracted to the site because of its central location in Goochland Courthouse, which “needed more rooftops,” Liesfeld said.

In addition to the government complex and library, the local YMCA and elementary school are within walking distance.

Along with increasing home-buying options in Goochland Courthouse, Reed Marsh will offer something fairly rare in the county: relatively small lot sizes.

“Normally in Goochland, you have five- to 10-acre lots,” Liesfeld said. “Here, homebuyers will have a ½ acre. It’s the best of both worlds. You can have a relaxing life in the country without having to maintain a lot of land.”

He added: “I’m really proud of the design for Reed Marsh. It’s going to bring a classic touch to Goochland Courthouse.”

Home stats and sales

Manakin-Sabot-based Boone Homes will be the sole builder in Reed Marsh.