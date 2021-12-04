Retreat at One: A new Glen Allen community offers maintenance-free living and extensive amenities

Stanley Martin is in the early stages of converting a rural tract in Glen Allen into the largest master-planned community it has developed and built in Greater Richmond.
When finished, Retreat at One, located on Brook Road a quarter mile south of Interstate 295, will have 609 homes, including 240 “two-over-two” condominiums, 136 three-level townhomes, 94 two-level townhomes, 57 villas and 82 single-family homes.
Two-over-two condo buildings have two-story condos built on top of two-story condos. Stanley Martin has found success with the model in other area communities, including Lakeside Landing, which is also on Brook Road.
Retreat at One will have extensive amenities, including a clubhouse, a multi-use sports court, a kids’ play area, a dog park, a pavilion and gathering spaces with fire pits.
The Reston-based company envisioned the community as a destination neighborhood with a variety of amenities and home types, says Katie P. Willis, the company’s director of sales.
“Because it’s a true destination neighborhood, we see this community as a retreat away from it all,” she said. “And because it’s also on Route 1, we decided to call it Retreat at One.”
It’s a striking transformation for the 90-acre site, much of which was undeveloped woodlands when Stanley Martin’s land team began the complicated task of assembling the parcels in 2018.
“Our land team approached 40 different parcels and 30 different property owners,” Willis said.
A phased rollout
Stanley Martin will build Retreat at One in five phases, Willis says. The company has the first collection of 16 two-over-two condominiums framed and under roof, and has started work on the second. The community will have two condo models.
In addition, the company has begun working on several three-level townhomes, one of which will include a model home.
Construction of the two-level townhomes and the villas, which will have first-floor owner suites and two-car garages, is scheduled to begin in a year, and the single-family homes will follow in late 2023.
“Work on the clubhouse should begin in the next couple months,” Willis said. “We’re aiming to open it next summer or in the fall.”
House stats and sales
Sizes for the condos and the three-level townhomes range from 1,573 to 2,365 square feet.
“All homes in Retreat at One will come with a garage,” Willis said.
Base prices range from the upper $200,000s to mid $300,000s.
“Pricing hasn’t been determined for the two-level townhomes, villas or single-family homes,” Willis said.
On Nov. 13, Stanley Martin opened condo and three-level townhome sales to individuals on the community’s VIP list, and it quickly sold 19 homes. Sales are now open to the public.
“We are proud that so many have already found Retreat at One to be a perfect place to call home,” Willis said. “These results exceeded our expectations. But Retreat at One’s location, maintenance-free living, amenities and price points are in strong demand, and there’s a real need for new homes that offer those features.”