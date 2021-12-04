Retreat at One: A new Glen Allen community offers maintenance-free living and extensive amenities

It’s a striking transformation for the 90-acre site, much of which was undeveloped woodlands when Stanley Martin’s land team began the complicated task of assembling the parcels in 2018.

“Our land team approached 40 different parcels and 30 different property owners,” Willis said.

A phased rollout

Stanley Martin will build Retreat at One in five phases, Willis says. The company has the first collection of 16 two-over-two condominiums framed and under roof, and has started work on the second. The community will have two condo models.

In addition, the company has begun working on several three-level townhomes, one of which will include a model home.

Construction of the two-level townhomes and the villas, which will have first-floor owner suites and two-car garages, is scheduled to begin in a year, and the single-family homes will follow in late 2023.

“Work on the clubhouse should begin in the next couple months,” Willis said. “We’re aiming to open it next summer or in the fall.”