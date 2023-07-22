Editor’s note: This is an installment in the “Top Blocks” series, which looks at individual city blocks that have historic or architectural significance.

Most modern urban streets can be viewed as a type of linear timeline. You can walk and see house by house and block by block what people in the past thought homes should look like.

Consider Monument Avenue – Richmond’s most famous residential street. It begins at its eastern terminus with a mix of Victorian and historic revival styles. Follow it near to where it crosses into Henrico County, though, and you’ll see a dramatic change in the course of a few blocks.

A few early transitional Ranch-style houses are scattered between the 3900 and 4400 blocks, but the Midcentury Modern house at 4509 Monument Avenue is one of the street’s earliest full-fledged examples of the style. And it marks a starting point for something new. Travel a little further, to the 4600 block, and Ranch houses become dominant.

“In that one block, you have Colonial-style houses evolving into Ranch houses right before your eyes,” said Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

By the time you reach the 4700 block, the houses are exclusively Ranch.

So how did a street famous for its relatively conservative mansions come to sport a house type associated in the 1950s with the newly settled, postwar middle class?

A short history of the ranch house type

The Ranch house emerged in California in the early 20th century, when a renewed interest in the nation’s colonial past led architects in the Golden State to adapt the traditional Spanish Colonial rancho house type for modern use.

“Ranchos were one story tall, with three wings around a courtyard,” Novelli said.

The house type went national in the 1930s, first with architect-designed custom homes for high-end clients. Among the most successful designers was California-based Cliff May, who offered low-slung houses with open-concept interiors and large glazed windows, yet with enough historical detail to evoke “Old California.”

In the second phase of Ranch construction, postwar developers and builders used mass-production techniques developed during World War II to produce Ranch-style homes that satisfied the pent-up demand for housing, Novelli said.

The Ranch homes they built – often in tract neighborhoods – were simplified compared to the earlier custom houses, in part to keep costs down. Even so, they offered a form that could comfortably accommodate a growing family in the midst of the Baby Boom.

“According to writers on the subject, the ranch house symbolized the American dream and epitomized modern American family life from the 1950s to the 1970s,” Novelli said. “Moreover, many developers hired talented architects who produced creative, high-quality Ranch house designs for middle-class neighborhoods.”

The Ranch comes to Richmond

“One key to the Ranch’s success was that it was flexible and could easily take on features from other styles as well as regional building traditions,” Novelli said. “In Florida, for example, they were built of concrete block painted in tropical pastels. Here in Virginia, red brick with white trim prevailed.”

Even the high-end Ranch at 4509 Monument Avenue – with its flat roof, broad chimney and low profile – is built of red brick laid in three-course American bond with a Flemish bond variant. (Built in 1950, it was one of the street’s first Ranch homes.)

Most of the Ranches around that architectural standout are a little less evolved, stylistically.

“For example, the houses at 4607, 4609, 4611 and 4613 Monument Avenue are transitional in the sense that they have Colonial Revival elements, but they’re beginning to incorporate the horizontal lines and elongated proportions that characterized full-fledged examples of the Ranch style,” Novelli said.

While few of the houses on the three blocks achieve the pure Midcentury aesthetic of the house at 4509 Monument Avenue, several are strong examples of the style’s relaxed suburban vibe. The house at 4704 Monument Avenue, for instance, is noteworthy for its sweeping horizontal lines, textured yellow brick and broad pylon chimney, as well as for the built-in planters that integrate the architecture and the landscape.

And many of the houses showcase novel and creative details, such as chimneys that have curving sides (see, for example, 4614 and 4707 Monument Avenue) or are topped with U-shaped brickwork (4607 Monument Avenue).

The blocks today

The 4500, 4600 and 4700 blocks of Monument Avenue continue to evolve with infill projects and major makeovers that reflect an intriguingly diverse mix of French Provincial and ultra-Modern designs.

“In Virginia, the pull of tradition has been very strong, and it continues to be influential today, as reflected in the new French Provincial homes,” Novelli said.

By contrast, the blocks’ ultra-Modern rehabs might be as striking and even revolutionary as the house at 4509 Monument Avenue was when it was first built.

Revolutionary statements aside, there might be a practical reason for the Modern makeovers, at least with the early ones.

“When it started, you were getting a good value on the property and could justify a major makeover,” said Chris Small, a real estate broker and president of Small & Associates.

Sizes for houses on the three blocks today range from 1,200 to 3,900 square feet.

Interested in owning a Ranch home on one of those three blocks? You might have to be patient because the properties rarely come on the market, Small said. The most recent sale was completed in June 2022 – and it wasn’t a Ranch home. (The house, at 4512 Monument Avenue, sold for $985,000.)

Small suggested that buyers interested in owning one of the three blocks’ Ranch homes should be prepared to act quickly, if one comes on the market.