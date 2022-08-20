River Hill: A little-known South Richmond neighborhood offers ‘a pleasant array of home styles’.

The names of some of South Richmond’s most prominent neighborhoods draw attention to their lofty topography: Woodland Heights, Forest Hill, Westover Hills, Stratford Hills. Drive along Riverside Drive or hike the Buttermilk Trail (both of which hug the bluffs above the James River) and you’ll appreciate how apt the names are.

Often overlooked among the larger hills-and-heights neighborhoods is River Hill, a 40-home subdivision near the eastern edge of the Boulevard Bridge (or the Nickel Bridge, as it’s known among longtime RVA residents).

Despite its relative obscurity, the neighborhood has been around for almost a century, with construction dates that roughly mirror the popular Westover Hills. (River Hill – bounded by Westover Hills Boulevard, Evelyn Byrd Road and Riverside Drive – actually sits inside Westover Hills.)

It also has some of the more striking properties in the area, including a Midcentury classic and a Contemporary makeover that sports a four-story glass tower.

“It’s a pleasant array of home styles on a variety of lots, some with sloping hillsides and mature landscapes with large trees,” said Tim Schoenman, a Long & Foster real estate agent and a River Hill resident. “Others have a view of the Nickel Bridge and the river below the Buttermilk Trail.”

A brief history

Anyone looking to buy a house that’s some distance from their workplace understands the value of an easy commute. The suburbs might promise a relaxing, pastoral lifestyle, but there’s a limit to how far we’re willing to drive to get there. That’s why the early history of South Richmond’s neighborhoods can be told – at least in part – through transportation.

A newly installed streetcar line made Woodland Heights and Forest Hill appealing in the 1890s and early 1900s, for example. And the 1925 completion of the Nickel Bridge meant car owners (a growing population) suddenly had easy access to the shiny-penny-new homes in Westover Hills and River Hill.

Remember when the completion of State Route 288 was a catalyst for northwestern Chesterfield County developments like Tarrington and Queen’s Grant? For Westover Hills and River Hill, the Nickel Bridge was the 288 of its time. Commuters returning home could wind through bucolic Byrd Park and emerge in equally bucolic South Richmond after a short trip across the bridge.

Being so close to the bridge helped early sales in River Hill, and home construction began in the mid-1920s.

“The first houses built in River Hill were on Evelyn Byrd Road,” said Missy Rogers, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1978. “My house” – an expansive Tudor on Riverside Drive – “was built as a spec house in 1929. A neighbor once told me that when our house was finished and went on the market, they staged it with furniture from Miller & Rhoads.”

Construction in River Hill was steady for several years.

“Most of the homes – about 40 percent – were built in the 1930s,” Schoenman said.

Even so, home construction continued into the 1960s, as unbuilt lots attracted new buyers.

The neighborhood today

Because construction extended across more than 30 years, the architectural styles are wide-ranging.

“There’s an interesting variety of home styles and building materials, including stone-clad Cape Cod, brick-and-slate Georgian, Tudor and Midcentury Modern,” said Schoenman, who lives in the Contemporary makeover with the four-story glass tower.

Among the neighborhood’s standouts is a Midcentury gem designed by Richmond architect Frederick “Bud” Hyland. Hyland, who served an apprenticeship with Frank Lloyd Wright in the 1930s, designed at least 24 Midcentury Modern homes in Greater Richmond.

Home sizes in River Hill range from 1,600 to 3,900 square feet.

The neighborhood’s striking topography and proximity to the Buttermilk Trail and the river appeal to homebuyers looking for a relaxed but active lifestyle in an idyllic setting, Schoenman said. And the Nickel Bridge still offers an easy commute to work, as well as shopping and dining in Carytown.

But homebuyers interested in moving to River Hill might need to be patient because the neighborhood’s homes rarely come on the market.