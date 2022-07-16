River Mill: A master-planned community along the Chickahominy River has a new section of home sites and expanded amenities

River Mill, a master-planned community that broke ground in Henrico County near Virginia Center Commons three years ago, is growing again with a new section of homes, as well as expanded amenities.

The new section will add 124 single-family homes and 64 town homes to the community, which is being developed by Henrico County-based HHHunt Communities, the development division of HHHunt Corp.

River Mill sits on a 250-acre piece of land along the Chickahominy River, and its name references the fact that it once had a grain mill onsite. More recently, it was home to the Little Five Azalea Farm.

Two builders

Two builders are active in the new section. HHHunt Homes is building the townhomes as well as some of the single-family homes. Delaware-based Schell Brothers is building the remainder of the single-family homes. Both companies have previously built in River Mill.

HHHunt’s single-family homes in the new section will range in size from 2,000 to more than 4,500 square feet, with prices from $488,000 to $515,000, said Jonathan D. Ridout, HHHunt Communities’ vice president of real estate development and general manager. The builder’s town homes will be 1,900 to 2,400 square feet, with prices from $432,000 to $455,000.

HHHunt opened its homes to sales last month.

Schell Brothers is offering eight floorplans in the homes it’s building in the new section.

“Each of our floorplans is different and can be personalized to suit each person’s needs,” said Tricia Smith, president of Schell Brothers’ Richmond division. “With that being said, Schell Brothers can build a home that sits at 1,580 square feet and up to 6,700 square feet.”

Starting prices range from $524,900 to $624,900. Schell Brothers opened a handful of home sites to sales at the end of May.

“We will have lot availability through October, and we’re gearing up to release another group of home sites toward the end of this year,” Smith said.

The new section will add home-buying options to a community that is already producing homes at a steady pace.

“So far, 295 homes have been completed, and more are closing each month,” Ridout said. “We will be well over 300 by the end of the year.”

A custom builder section opened last year, with builders including Legault Homes, Homesmith Construction and Covenant Building + Design.

“This section has been very popular, and we have seen a lot of activity,” Ridout said.

LifeStyle Home Builders is also active in the development.

When it’s finished, River Mill will have 989 homes, including 375 single-family homes, 329 town homes and 285 apartments. Architectural styles include Country, Craftsman, European and Farmhouse.

New amenities

River Mill also got a recent boost in its amenities with the opening of the Connexion, which includes a clubhouse, a swimming pool, an amphitheater, outdoor gathering areas, an outdoor kitchen and a playground.

The community’s other amenities include Mill Square Park – which has a large pavilion, outdoor living areas, an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit and a hammock garden – as well as eight miles of sidewalks and 2½ miles of walking trails. In all, River Mill has 100 acres of recreational and open spaces.

The community’s location and local schools appeal to homebuyers, as does its range of home offerings and price points, Ridout said.

And the amenities are a big attraction, too.