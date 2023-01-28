River Mill: Construction on the last section of the amenities-filled community is underway

A Glen Allen community emphasizing active, outdoor living is sprinting to the finish line, with its last section of homes under construction. HHHunt Communities, the development division of HHHunt Corp., broke ground on the River Mill community in early 2019, and it’s on track to complete the 989-home project soon.

The company is also wrapping up work on the community’s extensive amenities.

The 260-acre development, which is located near the intersection of Woodman Road and Rivermere Lane, has roughly 100 acres dedicated to recreational and open spaces. Amenities include multi-use fields, miles of walking trails and more than eight miles of sidewalks.

“We were very intentional about planning for pedestrian connectivity upfront and incorporated a hierarchy into our plan that includes a 10-foot multi-use trail, seven-foot sidewalks and five-foot sidewalks, as well as paved and natural trails,” said Jonathan Ridout, HHHunt Communities’ vice president of real estate development and general manager.

In addition, the community’s Mill Square Park features a large pavilion, outdoor living areas, an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit and a hammock garden.

The company also recently completed work on the Connexion amenity center, which includes a clubhouse, a swimming pool, an amphitheater, outdoor gathering areas, an outdoor kitchen and a playground.

The community’s outdoors focus earned it an Active RVA certification from Sports Backers, in recognition of its commitment to wellness and healthy living.

Schell Brothers

Two builders are active in River Mill’s last section. Schell Brothers is building 59 single-family homes, and HHHunt Homes (HHHunt Corp.’s residential construction division) will build 103 single-family homes and 64 townhomes. Both companies have been active in previous sections of River Mill.

Schell Brothers’ homes in the final section will range in size from 1,600 to 4,500 square feet, with prices starting from $519,900.

“We have introduced two new floorplans into the mix,” said Tricia Smith, division president with Schell Brothers Richmond LLC. “The homes are new in design, but keep with the feel and look of our Southern Series product. 0Black windows are in demand, and you will see them featured on our new model.”

Sales have been strong, she said. “We have already sold 21 and are about to open a new phase featuring walk-out basements,” Smith said. “We have had people eyeing these wooded basement lots for years.”

HHHunt Homes

Sizes for the single-family homes built by HHHunt Homes range from 2,002 to 2,473 square feet, although homebuyers can extend their floorplans to more than 3,000 square feet with optional third floors and basements.

Base prices start from the $510,000s to the $530,000s, with an average price around $600,000. Exterior styles include Craftsman, Farmhouse and Traditional.

“River Mill was HHHunt Homes’ most popular single-family community in Richmond in 2022, with 28 homes sold since opening in July,” said Susan E. Williams, vice president of sales for HHHunt Homes.

Sizes for HHHunt Homes’ townhomes, which feature four floorplans designed for River Mill, range from 1,975 to 2,425 square feet, with an average price of about $470,000, Williams said.

All the townhomes have two-car garages.

HHHunt Homes completed its model townhome in late December.