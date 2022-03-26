Rock Creek: Construction is underway in a new Hanover community that offers five- to 20-acre home sites with high-speed internet

When Mike Chenault, Todd Rogers and an investment partner bought a 225-acre parcel of woodlands near the intersection of Westwood and Hopewell roads in Hanover County 15 years ago, they thought it offered a great opportunity for a new residential community.

There was a catch, though.

“We had access issues, and we were going to have to put in a bridge for the community,” Rogers said.

So Rogers and Chenault, who co-own the Hanover-based development firm Rogers-Chenault Inc., waited. In 2020, their patience paid off. The adjacent parcel came on the market, and Chenault and Rogers bought it with an investment partner and Jeff Tunstall, another Hanover builder/developer.

Now, Rogers-Chenault and Tunstall’s company, CraftMaster Homes, are jointly developing the approximately 450-acre site. When it’s finished, the community, called Rock Creek, will bring 49 to 50 homes to the area.

Tunstall has bought home sites from Chenault and Rogers and built in Rogers-Chenault developments in the past, but this marks the first time they’ve partnered as developers.

“We’ve known each other for years, and we were looking for something to partner on,” Rogers said. “Jeff’s a local builder, and like us, he likes doing rural developments.”

Among the standout features in Rock Creek are the home-site sizes, which will range from 5 to 20 acres, with the majority in the 10-acre range.

“There’s a great demand for developments that have public roads with large lots,” Rogers said. “And it’s pretty rare to find a neighborhood where all the lots are this large.”

CraftMaster and RCI Builders, which Rogers and Chenault founded and co-own, will be the sole builders in Rock Creek. Architectural styles will include Craftsman, Traditional and Modern Farmhouse, and floorplans will offer first-floor living options. Home sizes will range from 2,200 to 5,000 square feet, with prices starting in the $500,000s.

“That’s a phenomenal price with 10 acres,” Tunstall said.

Sales opened in the first of the community’s two sections last fall, and work on the first spec home is nearly finished. “The first section has 10 lots, and all of them are spoken for,” Tunstall said. “We’ve had a lot of strong interest.”

Sales recently opened in the second section, which will have the majority of the community’s homes. “We have a strong list of potential buyers in that section, too,” Tunstall said.

Rogers credits the strong sales to the community’s combination of a rural setting with proximity to strong public schools, restaurants and shops, as well as nearby Interstate highways.

In addition, the developers recently negotiated a deal with Comcast to bring high-speed internet to the community. “It’s the first high-speed internet option for the Old Church/Black Creek area in Cold Harbor,” Rogers said.

The deal is likely to attract even more buyers to the community, he added.