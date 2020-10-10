Rutland Grove: Construction is underway on a 116-home community in Hanover County

When they began house-hunting in January, Sean and Emily Thompson may have had a little more knowledge and confidence than some first-time homebuyers. Sean works for a company that manufactures residential building materials, and he often interacts with residential builders. And Emily grew up in a family with ties to the construction business.

Still, it was going to be their first home, and they weighed their options carefully.

“We thought long and hard about who we wanted to build our house and where we wanted to build,” Sean Thompson said.

The Thompsons, who were renting an apartment in Short Pump after relocating to Richmond for Emily’s job at CoStar, soon set their sights on the Rutland Grove development in Hanover County.

HHHunt Communities, the development division of HHHunt Corp., purchased the 48-acre parcel of land for the 116-home community in 2018, and site work began last year. It’s located near the intersection of U.S. Route 301 and Crown Colony Parkway.

“We wanted to get in on the ground floor of a new community, and HHHunt is known for its communities,” Thompson said.