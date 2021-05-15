Sandler Station: ‘Low-maintenance living at an affordable price’

Construction is heating up in Sandler Station, an age-targeted, low-maintenance condominium community in North Chesterfield County. HHHunt Homes, the sole builder, has sold 15 units in five months.

When it’s finished, the development will have 44 condos.

It’s a dramatic reboot for a project that launched 15 years ago and got caught in the Great Recession, as many construction projects did. Six units were built before the project stalled.

“Financing for condos went away during the downturn,” said Barney McLaughlin, a Chester-based builder and developer.

The 8.33-acre site sat idle for several years before McLaughlin and his son, Kyle McLaughlin, expressed an interest in taking it over.

“I liked the location and the fact that the community was already designed for single-floor living,” the senior McLaughlin said. “And I like turnaround projects. I’ve done several in the past.”

The McLaughlins and two other business partners, Mark Mueller and William M. Harmon Jr., started working on the deal in 2019 and finalized the purchase last year.